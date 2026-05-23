Liverpool are looking to complete a double raid on Ligue 1 this summer as the Reds look to transform their midfield, according to reports.

The latest reports suggest that Liverpool are set to stick with Arne Slot as manager despite rumours they could move him on at the end of the season.

After winning the Premier League title last term, Liverpool look set to finish fifth or fourth in the league this term, barring a set of incredible scorelines on Sunday which could see them drop below Bournemouth into sixth.

A top-five finish will guarantee Liverpool a place in next season’s Champions League and boost the Reds budget heading into the summer market.

A number of their best players from their title-winning campaign last season have been playing below their best levels and Liverpool could look to sign replacements.

One particular area of weakness this term has been their midfield and now Foot Mercato are claiming that a double deal from Ligue 1 could be on the cards for Liverpool this summer.

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Monaco star Lamine Camara has moved to the top of their midfielder shortlist with Liverpool ‘extremely keen’ on a deal to sign the Senegal international.

Interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle, who have already made a move for the midfielder, ‘is now prompting the Merseyside club to step up their efforts to avoid being outmaneuvered.’

He is valued at €50m (£43m) a ‘significant sum for Monaco, but far from insurmountable for the financial might of the British giants’.

Foot Mercato are also reporting that another Liverpool target, Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, is also being valued at €50m (£43m) by his club, as interest from the Premier League builds.

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Liverpool expert, Bence Bocsak, at Anfield Watch added on the potential for a double deal: “This double transfer has a sense of inevitability to it. This is Edwards’ footprint and it will be the stuff of dreams for Liverpool fans when he pulls it off.”

Romano: Martinez deal to Liverpool is ‘here we go’ done

Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to another Liverpool deal with Samuel Martinez from Atletico Nacional.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Samuel Martinez, 17 years old, is coming. He will join when he will turn 18 in 2027. He has agreed terms with Liverpool.

“Borussia Dortmund were ready to make the deal happen with a big attack over the recent weeks.

“There was also another European giant club, not from England, from another country, trying to enter the race for Samuel Martinez.

“Liverpool have an agreement with the boy. Liverpool have an agreement with Atletico Nacional.

“There will be also a small percentage on future sale that Liverpool have agreed in order to accelerate talks and to close the deal as soon as possible.

“And so Samu Martinez to Liverpool is a here we go.”

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