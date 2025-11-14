Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has told Liverpool a summer sale should “never have happened” and they failed to address it, instead signing a player they didn’t need.

In terms of inbound transfers in the summer, the Reds spent around £450million. They had to raise funds for that to be possible, and brought in nearly £200million via eight sales.

The highest figure brought in was £65.5million through Luis Diaz‘s sale to Bayern Munich.

The Colombian winger has made that sale look a poor one, as he’s already on 11 goals and five assists for the Bundesliga giants.

Premier League legend Hasselbaink has told Liverpool that sale should never have happened, and it essentially created a domino effect that they haven’t rectified.

He said on Sky Sports: “Letting Diaz go, in my eye should never have happened, they should have gone and got a winger then.

“You have got [Hugo] Ekitike in the building, he is doing well, he hit the ground running he was scoring. [Alexander] Isak comes in and Ekitike goes on the bench. What does that do to Ekitike and what else does that do for the squad?

“Whatever you say is not good and that is the problem you’re going to get. You have that problem then on top of that you have to find the players who work.

“[Florian] Wirtz, don’t forget Wirtz in there you have to find a place.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool issue ‘final ultimatum’ with Reds to ‘submit bid’ for PL star in January on one condition

👉 Liverpool copying Man Utd as Wirtz and Isak are new Antony and Maguire

👉 Premier League mood rankings as Liverpool drop a full 15 places!

Indeed, Liverpool spent around £450million on six players – while one joined on a free – and none were wingers.

Combined, the attackers that were signed in the summer have 12 goal contributions in all competitions, which is four fewer than the 16 Diaz has on his own at Bayern.

Wirtz is capable of playing as a left-winger, and it’s actually probably closer to the position he was used to playing at Bayer Leverkusen before his £116million transfer than the one he’s playing in at Liverpool.

While he has played there on occasion, he’s not had the impact that would have been hoped, and Isak is yet to his his stride after a massive £130million move.

Liverpool are being linked with wingers of late to potentially rectify the fact they’ve lost a world-class one and not replaced him, and it could be that they raid Diaz’s current side Bayern for one, with Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry both linked of late.

READ MORE: Real Madrid ‘promise’ Alonso they’ll try to rescue Wirtz from Liverpool