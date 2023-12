Liverpool summer signing admits transfer has been ‘harder’ than expected – ‘I’ll get better’

Liverpool newbie Wataru Endo has admitted that he’s found the transition to the Premier League more difficult than he expected it to be,

The 30-year-old Japan international, signed for £12million from VfB Stuttgart, was seen as a stop-gap solution to the Premier League club’s lack of defensive midfielders following Fabinho’s unexpected move to the Saudi Pro League.

Of his 15 appearances so far, only two have been Premier League starts (against Newcastle United and Brentford), with head coach Jurgen Klopp opting to use Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister in an unfamiliar holding role.

Endo has gained most of his game time in the Europa League and Carabao Cup and his late arrival – he was signed in mid-August – did not help his integration.

“Yes, it’s harder than I thought, but I’m very happy to be here,” he said when asked about his experience of the Premier League so far.

“Physically, it’s speedy, so it’s very hard to adapt but it’s the Premier League and I keep trying and keep playing and I’ll get better.

“I’m already 30 years old but I feel I have a chance to grow as a football player so I’m so happy to be here and I can improve.

“After I got here I had a talk with the boss about how Liverpool play. After that I just try to do that and he talks a lot with me about it.

“Every time I try to help Liverpool play and of course I always watch what they do from the bench. I think it is an important thing and I am getting better and better.”

FEATURE: Top assist providers in 2023… Fernandes and Salah closing in with Man Utd tormentor the joint leader

Endo’s start to life at Anfield was not helped by the fact as the only holding midfielder there was a lot of attention on him to slot straight into the side and perform a similar role to the one that 30-year-old Fabinho did for five years.

In addition, Liverpool’s midfield underwent a complete overhaul in the summer with Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch now looking like the established first choices.

But with nine matches to come this month, Endo is likely to get more opportunities.

“I’m always ready to play every game, that’s the most important thing. We need all the players so I try to be ready every game and try to win every game,” he added.

“Liverpool has a very winning mentality so we always need to win, need to get three points, and it’s a very difficult thing but that’s why I came here. I’m enjoying the pressure.

“I’m a defensive midfielder so I have to make a difference in defence but also to take up good positions and play good football. I’m enjoying playing with amazing players.”