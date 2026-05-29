Liverpool have realised on the back of losing Ibrahima Konate that they’re waving goodbye to too much vital experience this summer, and have now ‘formally’ told an exit-bound star he’s staying put.

Konate is the latest big name Liverpool are poised to lose on a free transfer this summer. News of the Frenchman’s impending exit was broken on Thursday night, with Liverpool and the 27-year-old unable to iron out a new contract despite a broad agreement being struck in April.

The salary and contract length were agreed upon by both parties. However, the final details pertaining to bonuses proved impossible to find middle ground on.

The latest on where Konate goes next can be found here, with his ‘most likely’ next club already named.

Joining Konate in leaving Liverpool this summer are Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Robertson is joining Tottenham who could be about to break their transfer record by raiding Manchester City. Salah’s next step is still to be decided, but it won’t be Anfield.

And had Juventus got their way, legendary goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, would form part of the talent drain on Merseyside this summer too.

Juve verbally agreed personal terms with the 33-year-old Brazilian back in April. Alisson was on board with making the move and looked favourably on Juve’s offer given his deal has just one year remaining and there’s no sign of an extension.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and owners FSG have determined they’re already losing too many senior players at the same time and as a result, Alisson must now stay.

The stopper has ‘formally’ been informed of that decision, with Romano and The Athletic’s James Pearce both confirming he’ll remain in situ.

Liverpool block Alisson Becker sale

“Liverpool have formally told Alisson they want him to stay and continue at the club next season,” wrote Romano on X.

“Plan since last week confirmed as #LFC do not want to lose another experienced key part of the squad this summer.”

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Pearce also took to X when providing his update, stating: “Alisson expected to stay at Liverpool this summer.

“Interest from Juventus but their hopes of signing him receding with #LFC showing no willingness to let their long-serving No 1 leave.

“Club stance unchanged since they triggered one-year option in March.”

Given the relationship between Alisson and Liverpool is so strong, neither party wanted to upset the other when determining his fate this summer.

If Alisson wanted to go, Liverpool would have allowed it. Conversely, if Liverpool wanted Alisson to see out the final year of his contract, the goalkeeper would not agitate for a move.

Alisson had warmed to embarking on a new chapter in Turin, but with so many big names leaving, the Reds have put their foot down and ended this transfer saga.

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