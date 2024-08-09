Liverpool superstar Salah’s exit ‘will happen’ this summer as FSG prepare £100m sale

Keith Wyness believes Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool “will happen” this summer, and FSG will be looking to make £100million, rather than allowing the superstar one last season at Anfield.

The Reds have enjoyed the services of Salah since 2017, when Jurgen Klopp brought him to the club from Roma. Since then, the Egyptian forward has bagged 211 goals and assisted another 89 in 349 appearances.

He has been the Premier League’s top scorer on three occasions, and has won the league and the Champions League with Liverpool, among other honours.

But Salah’s time at Anfield could be coming to an end, with a push from the Saudi Pro League potentially being reignited after a huge bid to land him was turned down last summer.

According to Wyness, Liverpool have a big decision to make over accepting another big bid or letting him have one last season before his contract is up, and feels the former will happen.

“I’ve always felt that Salah to Saudi was going to happen this year,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Liverpool have got a decision to make, do they take £100million for Salah – or do they value him that much for this season and let him go for nothing at the end of the season?

“It’s a big number to forego and think he’s worth it for the season. Most Liverpool fans that I speak to and most experts that I speak to agree that they should probably let Salah go.

“He didn’t perform at his peak last year, there were flashes of the old Salah but he’s certainly not what he was in terms of consistency.”

Wyness feels the £100million figure can be achieved, with the Saudis knowing the Liverpool superstar can be their league’s biggest icon.

“I still expect it will happen. I still think he’s got a premium value in Saudi, he’s a great Egyptian player with a huge following,” he added.

“He would be the obvious poster boy for the Saudi Pro League now that Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to the end of his career.

“So, I still expect Salah to go this summer, it’s gone very very quiet but I don’t know if that’s because Liverpool want to get the back-ups in place which is probably what they’d be trying to do.

“They’ve had to cope with a new manager coming in, a change at the executive level with a new sporting director – so there have been reasons why things have been delayed.

“Now, though, is the time where the rubber is going to have to hit the road and decisions are going to have to be made.

“Fenway Sports Group will be looking for the £100million rather than letting it go and giving Salah a great last season. It’s a big cost and that’s where I think it’s going to be.”

