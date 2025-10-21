According to reports, an ’emergency meeting’ is scheduled for Liverpool today, while a ‘surprise decision’ has been made regarding Arne Slot.

For the first time, Slot is under severe pressure at Liverpool as the Premier League giants have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions.

The Dutchman did a great job last season as he helped Liverpool win their 20th top-flight title and got the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Despite this, club chiefs sanctioned a huge squad overhaul in the summer as the biggest spenders in Europe invested over £400m on new signings, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah moved elsewhere.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record twice to land Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while they also spent significant fees on other marquee signings. Despite this, the Reds have been weaker this season than last season as they are lacking balance, and most of their key players are out of form.

Before the international break, Liverpool suffered away losses against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea, while they suffered a rare home loss against Manchester United on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire scored either side of Cody Gakpo’s equaliser as Liverpool were deservedly beaten by Man Utd, who are now only two points behind the Reds in the Premier League table.

Following this match, a report in Spain from Fichajes has claimed that Slot is ‘in danger’ as FSG have made two ‘demands’.

‘Liverpool’s board is demanding that Arne Slot stabilise his performance before the project’s continuity is jeopardised. Big-money signings must start performing.’

Meanwhile, a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claimed on Monday that there will be an ’emergency meeting’ at Liverpool on Tuesday.

They tweeted: ‘Emergency team meeting called for tomorrow.’

Before Liverpool’s decline in form, it was being reported that Liverpool were planning to offer Slot a new contract as they are ‘backing’ the head coach.

Now, football finance expert Stefan Borson has told Football Insider that club chiefs have ‘made a surprise decision’ regarding this situation.

Borson added: “I guess it’s a little bit surprising [that Liverpool are looking to extend Slot’s deal], but then he did win the league in his first season.

“They obviously backed him very aggressively, so they do seem to have a lot of faith in him, and why not?

“I think the current dip is kind of irrelevant to that bigger picture. It’s a very small dip.”

Still, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has pointed out that Liverpool are “going to be concerned” about their form under Slot.

“If any team loses four games in a row, they’re going to be concerned,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Slot has done a brilliant job since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, they won the league last season and did very well, and I think they’re still clearly a good side.

“He says all the right things in the media, but with the drop in form and performances they’ve had recently, there will be people who aren’t happy.

“Especially after a massive game like the one against United which they always want to win.

“That’s always the way when you’re managing a club the size of Liverpool, you’re expected to win every game, so losing four in a row is not good enough.

“The fans will see that, and the board will as well, and they’ll be expecting those results to pick up sooner rather than later.

“Sometimes it’s difficult, things start to drop off and you can’t quite put your finger on why, and things just don’t seem to be clicking for Liverpool right now.

“They’ll pick it up and get back to the form they’ve shown before, I’m sure of that, but the manager probably needs it to happen sooner rather than later or he’ll be under pressure.”