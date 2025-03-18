According to reports, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur could be ‘beaten’ in the race to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

Kelleher is third in our ranking of the best backup goalkeepers in the Premier League and he’s certainly good enough to be a Premier League No.1.

The 26-year-old has played second fiddle to Alisson Becker in recent years as the experienced Brazilian remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

It has consistently been reported in recent months that Kelleher is ready to be a No.1 and he could leave Liverpool to get his wish.

Alisson’s current contract is due to expire in 2026, but Liverpool does not appear to have any intention of making Kelleher their first-choice goalkeeper as they have agreed on a deal to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Mamardashvili’s arrival in the summer is expected to push Kelleher closer to an exit and there should be significant interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

A report from The Sun claims Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle are ‘interested’ in Kelleher, but Bournemouth are ‘confident of beating’ rivals to the signing.

Kelleher ‘wants to leave’ with Liverpool chiefs ‘aware of his frustrations’. There is said to be ‘one key factor’ behind his decision.

‘Bournemouth are ready to move first however, putting them in pole position, as manager Andoni Iraola has made signing a goalkeeper a priority with Kelleher his top target. ‘Iraola regards Kelleher as a big improvement on both his current goalkeepers and has asked Bournemouth to move quickly when the transfer window opens in June.’

‘Bournemouth may also be able to offer European football as Iraola’s side are currently ninth in the Premier League, but Kelleher does not regard that as essential. ‘Kelleher’s priority is securing a move to a Premier League club that can provide regular first-team appearances after his career has stalled at Anfield through no fault of his own.’

A report from talkSPORT has commented on Bournemouth’s interest in Kelleher, claiming Iraola’s side are the ‘surprise’ team ‘leading the race’.