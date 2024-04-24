Feyenoord have taken a tough stance on interest from Liverpool in their manager Arne Slot and are set to reject the Reds’ first offer, according to reports.

Liverpool have now made the Dutchman their ‘preferred choice’ to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season after the German announced he will be leaving the Reds in the summer to take a break from football.

Xabi Alonso was the early favourite for the job before he recently revealed he would be staying at Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen next season.

That news led to Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim becoming the new favourite to succeed Klopp but David Ornstein revealed earlier this week that his potential appointment was now ‘unlikely’.

Arne Slot is now the ‘favourite’ for the Liverpool job

And on Tuesday reports emerged that confirmed the Reds’ interest in Feyenoord boss Slot, who recently won the Dutch Cup, and has led the Eredivisie side to second place in the league.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Liverpool were now in negotiations with Feyenoord in order to make Slot their new manager ahead of next season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs insisted that the Dutch club are looking for around €15m to allow Liverpool to take Slot to the Premier League, ‘depending on other backroom staff exits’.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Feyenoord boss very keen on the move. Compensation likely to be €10m+ should a deal be agreed. Could be closer to €15m, depending on other backroom staff exits.

“No formal release clause in Slot’s contract, which runs until 2026. Liverpool have an good relationship with Feyenoord, who appreciated the formal approach coming after their KNVB Cup win.

“Things are now moving fast with much of Liverpool’s focus on Slot, despite still keeping the door open to other candidates within their thorough process. Slot’s brave, attacking football is seen as a big plus.

“#LFC also rate Slot’s attitude towards recruitment, and believe he can work collaboratively, including being heavily involved in player pitches after targets are determined. Liverpool place significant emphasis on finding not just the right footballers, but the right characters, who can fit into a set style and have impact off the field.

“Several managers who buy into this approach have made it to the latter stages of Liverpool’s process, as have ones with a track-record of developing young talent. Slot can be termed the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at this point.”

Feyenoord are ‘not keen’ on letting Slot leave easily

And now Dutch website 1908.nl claims that Liverpool are ‘currently millions below’ the €15m asking price and their ‘first offer will be rejected, after which more offers will follow’.

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, Voetbal International insists that the ‘rushed’ interest in Slot from Liverpool has ‘surprised’ Feyenoord with the Eredivsie side ‘not keen’ on letting him go.

