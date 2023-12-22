Klopp told he was ‘right to moan’ about ‘entitled’ Liverpool fans as Anfield’s ‘corporate mob’ are slammed

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton thinks Jurgen Klopp was “right to moan” at Liverpool fans after their victory over West Ham in the League Cup.

The Reds are having a good season with Klopp’s side sitting second in the Premier League table, through to the latter stages of the Europa League and into the semi-finals of the League Cup.

But Klopp had a pop at Liverpool supporters following their emphatic win over West Ham on Wednesday with the Reds boss expecting more from the fanbase.

Klopp said: “I thought in the first half the boys played really exceptionally.

“It was a long time ago now, but I have to say I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I asked people what do they want?”

His comments came after Gary Neville had claimed last weekend’s 0-0 draw between Liverpool and Man Utd was the worst atmosphere he’d seen for the fixture.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Arsenal, Kieran Trippier, Nuno, West Ham welcome Man Utd

And Sutton backed Klopp’s comments about his own fans with some supporters now “a little bit entitled and expect too much”.

“Jurgen Klopp is quite right to moan about the crowd if that’s the way he feels,” Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast.

“I think we’re in an age where there are a lot of football fans who attend these games, the corporate mob, who maybe feel a little bit entitled and expect too much.

“In fairness to Jurgen Klopp, he would be the best judge and would have understood and known the crowd and also realised the impact of his words, which it should have on the crowd.

“And if he said it, it’s because he feels it. It’s an enormous game at the weekend. They need the crowd with them. Anfield is famous for the atmosphere or has been famous for the atmosphere and they need to go again at the weekend.”

Daily Mail football editor Ian Ladyman responded: “I think if I was a Liverpool supporter who was paying to go as many times as you’re asked to go at this time of year with all the different competitions and I had a day where you know what, for whatever reason I was waiting to be entertained rather than the other way around.

“I think I’d feel that was my prerogative personally. I don’t think there’s anything incumbent on a supporter to turn up at any football match and sing from the top of their lungs for 90 minutes.

“And without stopping, especially if you’re not given an awful lot in return, which to be fair, Liverpool fans were not on Sunday (in the 0-0 draw against Man United).”

But Sutton thinks the Liverpool fans are there to back there players and not “be miserable, sit there” and not “shout.

Sutton continued: “I just want to reverse a little bit to your point about being a football supporter and fans are entitled to go.

“And basically what you said, be miserable, sit there, don’t have to shout. What I mean is, what is the point? And this was Jurgen Klopp’s point.

“What is the point in going if you’re just going to sit there and you’re not going to back your team and you’re going to be miserable?

“So the whole point is if you don’t understand the role of a football fan, at this moment in time, Jurgen Klopp is saying that the team actually need the fans to drive them on in this huge week.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying that. And if you want to be a miserable old northerner and you don’t want to go and watch your team and you want to sit there and you want to be silent, you do that, that is your prerogative, but that is not the role of a football supporter.”