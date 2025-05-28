Liverpool swap deal in tatters as Barcelona star ‘rejects’ transfer amid fears of ‘bad atmosphere’

Barcelona forward Raphinha is against any move to bring Liverpool winger Luis Diaz to the Camp Nou this summer, according to reports.

The Reds secured the Premier League title at the end of April as they enjoyed a relaxing end to the season under Arne Slot.

Slot and Liverpool‘s sporting director Richard Hughes are already looking at ways to make changes to their squad in order to give the Reds the best chance of succeeding again next season.

Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz look set to join, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike looks like their next priority after completing those three signings and now Liverpool will have to think about who they offload.

Speculation is building around Diaz’s future with rumours that he could make way this summer to make space for Slot’s new additions.

Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed recently that Liverpool winger Diaz and Manchester United forward Rashford were two names on his list of targets for the summer.

Deco said: “Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect.

“We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Responding to Deco’s comments, Liverpool boss Slot said: “Every club has its own way of doing things.

“You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed.

“I understand he (Deco) is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season.

“He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

Rumours earlier this week claimed that Barcelona have now offered Ferran Torres in a potential swap deal for Diaz in order to persuade Liverpool to do a deal, as they can’t afford the Reds’ asking price.

But the latest reports in Spain claim that Barcelona winger Raphinha ‘doesn’t want’ Diaz to move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool this summer.

It is understood that the Brazilian ‘rejects the possible signing’ of the Liverpool star despite Hansi Flick ‘believing the Colombian star would be a magnificent reinforcement.’

But Barcelona fear ‘it would be a signing that would generate a bad atmosphere in the dressing room, after Raphinha stated he would not accept competition’.

Raphinha, who has been brilliant for the Catalan giants this season, ‘knows that his role could be considerably reduced’ and Diaz ‘would not accept a secondary role at Barca, and an essential condition that he would set for [Joan] Laporta and Deco is to be a regular starter.’

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists Liverpool are ‘prepared to let Diaz go’ once a deal for Wirtz is finalised.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool are prepared to let Diaz go if they bring in a replacement. Barcelona are one of the clubs who have been looking at him. Liverpool have always been open to letting him go, but they needed a replacement first because they didn’t want to lose him without somebody coming in.

“It’s one thing deciding that you can improve on a player and need something better, but it’s another thing bringing in somebody who’s better. They’re the Premier League champions, but there are a few players they feel can be upgraded.

“They’ve been working in the background for a while to identify these replacements and it looks like they’ve settled on Florian Wirtz. It’s a huge deal for them, so they’ll be pushing to get it over the line. That will then allow them to let other players leave and clear a bit of space in the squad.”

