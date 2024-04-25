Liverpool: Sensational swap could sweeten Slot move as Prem boss holds ‘meeting’ over Klopp’s job

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders could find himself replacing potential new Reds boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord in the summer, according to reports.

The Premier League side are looking for a manager capable of replacing Jurgen Klopp after the German announced he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Slot and Lijnders to swap clubs this summer?

Early frontrunners Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim are no longer favourites and Liverpool are currently negotiating compensation with Feyenoord as they target Slot as their new manager.

The Eredivisie side are looking for around €15m from the Reds to allow Slot to depart with the Dutchman understood to be ‘keen’ on the idea of joining Liverpool, who lost the Merseyside derby to Everton 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Feyenoord will now need to find a new manager of their own if Slot leaves and Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad has named Lijnders – who has made it clear he will be leaving Anfield with Klopp – as one of the managers the Eredivisie side are considering.

Algemeen Dagblad also picks out Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Albert Stuivenberg and Dick Schreuder as other managers under consideration at Feyenoord.

READ MORE: Klopp, Van Dijk, Salah, Trent, Robbo, Nunez – all destroyed in the Mailbox

Slot appears to be the main target Liverpool are putting all their energy into but Danish newspaper Tipsbladet insists that Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘has been under consideration for a long time, and there has been a meeting between the head coach’s hinterland and representatives of Liverpool’s owners’.

They add that the Dane has been ‘considered a serious candidate, but in both England and Holland the expectation is that Liverpool go after Arne Slot’.

‘You cannot say no to Liverpool’

And Dutch journalist Sjoerd Mossou insists Feyenoord boss Slot “cannot say no to” Liverpool but warns of the “very difficult job” ahead of him.

“I think he watches everything, if you mean what he is watching, then I think the Premier League,” Mossou said.

“Or will there be a club from the category that you cannot say no to, and of course we can count Liverpool among them.

“Of course it would be great. And a very difficult job to succeed Jürgen Klopp. It is clear that he has the capacity. We agree that he could do it communicatively and tactically.

“You only have to look at the Feyenoord teams of the last three years. In the first year the team was of lower quality, but played very recognisable football and reached the final of the Conference League. You already saw what Slot wants, but he is also able to apply other tactics and turn games around.”

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Why Arne Slot is WORSE than Ten Hag and yet somehow loads better