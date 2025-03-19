Liverpool have been told to swap Salah for Isak in the summer.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes if Mohamed Salah does leave in the summer, the Anfield club should replace him with Alexander Isak.

The Egyptian winger has just a few months remaining on his Liverpool contract while Newcastle’s Isak is becoming one of the hottest properties in world football.

Fresh off winning the club’s first trophy in 56 years, Isak is rumoured to have a number of suitors across Europe but any such deal is likely to cost north of £100m.

Liverpool have never broken the bank to sign a player that expensive but Owen reckons if Salah does go, they should make a move for the Swedish striker.

“I think if he was to go [Mo Salah], Liverpool would look to replace him or find another attacking player, probably because I think Darwin Nunez will probably go as well,” Owen told OBLG.com.

“So, if Mo Salah was to go, that’s two attacking players and they would definitely need to replace that with one or two.

“There’s lots of alternatives out there but no one can replace Mo Salah.

“There’s no one out there that is gonna get his numbers.

“There’s been a few rumours lately about different players; Alexander Isak, obviously, at Newcastle who scored against them the other day, that would just be an incredible move if Liverpool could get him, but I’m sure virtually every team wants him and I’m sure Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of him, so that would be an interesting one.

“I like Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth, who plays in the same position as Salah.

“I like him, a younger version, but definitely got energy, scoring capabilities and a good player.

“That being said, you can’t replace Mo Salah.

“I mean if you said Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez went and Alexander Isak and Antoine Semenyo came then I don’t think it’s the worst swap in the world if we’re playing fantasy football here, but realistically Liverpool want to keep hold of their best players and Mo Salah is their best player so hopefully he doesn’t leave”.

Nunez is Liverpool’s most expensive signing of all-time having cost the club up to £85m, just a few weeks before Isak joined Newcastle for £63m. However, the Uruguayan’s value is now predicted to be less than half what Liverpool paid.

GiveMeSport have reported that Atletico Madrid are interested in a fee between £29.4m-£33.6m.

In January, Liverpool opted to reject a bid from Saudi club Al Nassr as they were unwilling to offload Nunez and other players during a Premier League title race.