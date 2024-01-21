Liverpool swap for ‘ruthless’ striker mooted as Arsenal snubbed due to lack of ‘winning culture’

Ivan Toney has been told a move to Liverpool would be “perfect” for him as Stan Collymore claims “the Arsenal culture is still not a winning one”.

Toney made his long-awaited return to football on Saturday after his betting ban, scoring the opening goal in Brentford’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, claiming a rigged Man of the Match award for his efforts.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, as well as Chelsea, admitting last week that “it’s obvious I’d like to play for a top club”.

It’s unlikely he will be on the move in January given Brentford reportedly want £100m for his transfer, but Collymore reckons he would be “perfect” for Liverpool, who he reckons may be able to tempt Brentford by offering Cody Gakpo in a swap deal.

“I went to Brentford’s training ground around a month ago and talking to people there, although they didn’t make it very clear, I felt that they were already preparing for Ivan Toney’s eventual departure,” said Collymore.

“If I was advising him where to go next, out of the clubs that have shown interest, I would tell Toney to go to Arsenal. However, I think the Arsenal culture is still not a winning one. The Brentford star is a ruthless character and it is clear he wants to succeed, therefore, I don’t know if Toney’s attitude would rub off on Arsenal in a positive way.

“For me, if Liverpool decided to come calling, that would be perfect. I know they already have an embarrassment of riches in forward areas but if any of them were offloaded in the coming months, the Brentford star could be a great addition. I rate Toney so highly that I could see him in between Salah and Diaz.

“Liverpool will likely look at him and say ‘Not for us’ but If I was the Reds, I would genuinely be inclined to let Gakpo go, who I don’t think will go on to become a prolific Liverpool striker, and replace him with Toney. If they offered Brentford cash and Gakpo, I wonder if the Bees would go for that?”

READ MORE: Ivan Toney returns: Brentford finally shine as Big Dog takes the spotlight…