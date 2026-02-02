Liverpool switch targets to Szoboszlai’s international team-mate after Geertruida, Dumfries knock-backs

Liverpool are exploring a deal for Galatasaray right-back Roland Sallai after being knocked back in their pursuit of Lutsharel Geertruida and Denzel Dumfries, according to reports.

The Reds have been left short at right-back with Conor Bradley’s injury last month likely ruling him out for the season, while Jeremie Frimpong will also be out for a number of weeks.

RB Leipzig defender Geertruida, who is on loan at Sunderland, was the first name linked with a move to Liverpool as cover with Fabrizio Romano writing on X on Sunday: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, in talks to sign Lutsharel Geertruida as new defender. Initial contacts took place with Sunderland as Arne Slot knows him well since Feyenoord times. #LFC in club to club negotiations.’

Romano added: ‘More on Geertruida exclusive news. The agreement between Liverpool and Lutsharel Geertruida was done days ago, never an issue on personal terms. Geertruida wants the move, he knows Arne Slot very well. It’s on Liverpool, Sunderland and RB Leipzig to understand how to find a solution in next hours.’

But later that day he said the deal is ‘considered off’, the transfer expert said: ‘Lutsharel Geertruida-Liverpool deal considered OFF by Sunderland after talks not advancing today. Discussions took place over last 24h but no agreement at this stage and #SAFC not planning to proceed.’

Another player Liverpool have been heavily linked with is Inter Milan right-back Dumfries but TEAMtalk insist that the Serie A side’s ‘stance has closed that door for now’.

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta said of interest from the Reds: “Liverpool keen on Dumfries? Some phone calls are to the limit of correctness, done even in a sudden way, which do nothing but destabilise. Absolutely no chance. Dumfries stays with us here at Inter.”

But Liverpool are now switching to an alternative with journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealing that Sallai, who plays with Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary, was next on their list if a deal for Geertruida fell through.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have a concrete interest in Lutsharel Geertruida. Case is being pushed internally by Arne Slot, who knows the qualities of his compatriot well. Roland Sallai, of Galatasaray, represents another alternative if Sunderland were to block the deal. #mercato #LFC #SAFC.’

Paul Merson has been taken aback by Liverpool moving to sign young Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet ahead of Chelsea but choosing to sign him in the summer and not now.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said: “I found it extraordinary that [Jacquet] is coming in the summer. They need a centre-half now to get top four or top five.

“It surprises me. It’s a good signing – as a Chelsea fan I’m shocked he hasn’t come to Chelsea, but I’m glad Achaempong is now staying.”

“I’m majorly shocked. I don’t know why for the life of me he’s staying in France until the start of next season. With that kind of money, you want him now!”