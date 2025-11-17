Former Premier League star caught calling Liverpool star a ‘c***’ on TV

Dominik Szoboszlai looks dejected as Hungary fail to qualify for the World Cup.

Former Premier League striker Kevin Doyle has been caught calling Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai a “c***t” during Republic of Ireland’s 3-2 win over Hungary on Sunday.

The Boys in Green came from a goal down twice to beat Hungary in their crucial World Cup qualifier as they secured their place in the play-offs for a place at the tournament in North America.

Troy Parrott cancelled out first-half goals from Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga to take the game to a nail-biting finish with the Republic of Ireland forward popping up again in the sixth minute of second half injury time to secure all three points.

Ireland were going out if they drew or lost with Parrott’s goal securing a famous night and second place in their World Cup qualification group, which Portugal won.

Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai was on the losing side as Hungary failed to qualify with the Reds player pictured in floods of tears while talking to supporters.

When asked in a post-match interview how much his heart ached after Hungary lost to Ireland, Szoboszlai replied: “Very much.”

READ: What next for Republic of Ireland after Parrott’s heroics? Wales or Scotland await in World Cup play-offs

In a near speechless interview, the Liverpool star was asked if their result against Ireland demonstrated how cruel football can be at time, Szoboszlai replied: “It looks like it, yes.”

To rub salt in the wounds more, former Reading and Republic of Ireland striker Doyle aimed an x-rated word towards Szoboszlai when reacting to Parrott’s winning goal.

While gesturing towards the television screen in the RTE studio, Doyle, who is a lifelong Manchester United fan, said: “Ah, suck on that you Liverpool c***!”

Before being heard saying to ‘sorry, Didi’ to former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamman, who was another of the pundits on RTE.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool legend Barnes tells Wirtz critics to hold fire as he gives ‘ridiculous’ Slot sack verdict

👉 Liverpool: Isak opens up on ‘frustrating’ start as Potter reveals fitness update – ‘it’s always worse’

👉 Liverpool submit very generous ‘final offer’ to Reds star as Real Madrid continue ‘flirting’

Republic of Ireland and Manchester United legend Roy Keane also reacted to the result on ITV Sport: “Fantastic, amazing. When you think the way they started the campaign, a draw and a defeat. To win today on the back of the Portugal result, fantastic.

“Great boost for the country and the team. The manager was heavily criticised but they’ve bounced back and got some momentum now.

“Parrott got a hat-trick. There was always talk about Parrott over the last few years, but he has stepped up in the last few days.

“Great achievement. Fingers crossed now for when they go to the play-offs…

“I’m not really too worried about the other teams at the moment! For Ireland to get back into the mix and have a chance, amazing.”