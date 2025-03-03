Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are looking to fill the void left by Neymar with Liverpool attacker Dominik Szoboszlai, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League under Arne Slot with Liverpool currently 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start to his time at Anfield after leaving Feyenoord to succeed Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Liverpool are through to the League Cup final and the last-16 in the Champions League, while their only hiccup this season came in a 1-0 defeat to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Slot has had the odd off-field issue to deal with as Liverpool continue to discuss the futures of Trent Alexander Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, whose contracts all come to an end in a few months.

There are still no clear breakthroughs in talks with the trio and there’s still the possibility that Liverpool could have to manage without all three players next season.

And the Reds could also lose more of their players with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that there is a strong interest in attacking midfielder Szoboszlai from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

The Saudis are ‘willing to offer an astronomical figure to secure the Hungarian midfielder, who has excelled at Liverpool’ as they ‘want a new star’ after Neymar’s recent departure.

Fichajes adds: