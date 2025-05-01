Liverpool to take hit on summer exit after one display ‘really concerned’ Slot and his staff

Liverpool are prepared to lose money on Federico Chiesa this summer despite only signing him less than a year ago, according to reports.

After sealing their 20th top-flight English title on Sunday in a 5-1 rout of Tottenham, the Reds are already looking forward to a summer of reorganisation.

Arne Slot did incredibly to lift the Premier League title in his first season as Jurgen Klopp’s successor but next term is likely to be even more of a challenge as he attempts to replicate that success.

Liverpool boss Slot only made one signing for this season in his two transfer windows as manager with Chiesa joining from Juventus for a fee that could rise to £12.5m.

The Italy international has played a bit-part role for Slot this season with the former Feyenoord boss refusing to hand Chiesa a Premier League start.

Chiesa has only made 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since signing in the summer with just three of those coming in the starting XI.

And now they could set to take a hit on his potential sale this summer with Turkish publication A Spor claiming that Chiesa is the ‘name’ that Jose Mourinho ‘was looking for’ at Fenerbahce.

Chiesa has ‘decided to evaluate offers for separation’ and that Liverpool now want ‘a transfer fee of at least 10 million euros (£8.5m) for the player.’

Further to that, journalist Lewis Steele wrote in his Q&A in the Daily Mail about Chiesa and revealed that the Italian concerned Slot and his coaching staff by producing a poor performance in Liverpool’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup earlier this year.

When asked why Chiesa has been overlooked by Slot for most of the season, Steele replied: “Federico Chiesa has been overlooked a lot this season, having not been fully fit for most of it. And then I am told his performance at Plymouth in the FA Cup exit really concerned the coaching staff. It was not good enough and that set him back

“This is a question a lot of you asked. Well, for the first half of the season it was obvious: Federico Chiesa was not fully fit or anywhere close to being match-ready.”

On other potential outgoings, Steele added: “Kostas Tsimikas could also depart, while we know Darwin Nunez is likely to leave with Saudi Arabian clubs interested. The Saudis also like Diogo Jota but that one is a bit less clear-cut, while Barcelona and others are keen on Luis Diaz. I would keep Diaz, personally.

“Then I would not be surprised if Joe Gomez departed. He is the longest-serving player but it feels like his path to be a regular starter is quite blocked these days. Jarell Quansah would command a big fee but teams are keen and this would depend on replacements.”