Bundesliga star’s agent reveals Liverpool are ‘talking’ to club over £43m winter move

Liverpool are “talking” to Bayer Leverkusen over a possible January transfer for defender Piero Hincapie, according to the player’s agent.

The Reds are hopeful of signing a young centre-back in the winter market as Jurgen Klopp looks to boost his options in the centre of defence.

There have been reports linking Liverpool with a number of a best young centre-back talents from around the world, while Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio was linked earlier today.

Hincapie, who has 27 caps for Ecuador, is on their radar too with rumours in September that Liverpool are ‘very advanced’ in negotiations for the defender.

But Hincapie’s agent, Manuel Sierra, insists that Liverpool are still “talking” to Leverkusen about a potential January transfer with “other clubs” also interested.

Sierra said: “Liverpool were interested in him, but [in the summer] they chose to invest in the midfield.

“For January, they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50m (£43m).”

Hincapie won’t be leaving the German side on the cheap after signing a new deal until 2027 in February and Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes was delighted to get the deal over the line.

When asked about the contract, Rolfes said: “Piero’s signing 18 months ago was an investment in the future, back then he was a talented central defender with really big potential.

“He became a key performer for our Werkself a long time ago, he has shown his international quality in the Bundesliga, in the Champions League and recently at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Piero is one of the key elements in the team who we can count on to help us achieve ambitious targets in the next few years.”

Former Liverpool target Moises Caicedo also has Sierra as an agent and the midfielder’s representative admits the Ecuador international got “dizzy” when he heard about the Reds’ interest in his services, before choosing Chelsea.

“When Liverpool came and approached in that way, obviously Moises gets dizzy, I get dizzy myself,” Sierra added. “But Chelsea were by our side at all times asking us to go, they wanted an hour so that we could tell Brighton, so that they could match the offer and they gave them an hour and it ended in two days of negotiation.”

On the decision to choose Chelsea over Liverpool, Sierra continued: “The issue of not going to Liverpool instead of Chelsea was also very questioned, the offers were similar in every way. He ended up at Chelsea because he had given the word to Chelsea and he told them for quite some time.”