Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in Fulham star Antonee Robinson as a replacement for Tottenham-bound Andy Robertson.

Spurs are thought to be close to sealing a deal for Robertson, who has just five months remaining on his deal, for around £5m.

The Reds hero, who was a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s time at Anfield and has made 363 appearances for the club, has seen his game time limited under Arne Slot this term following the £40m signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer.

Kerkez has struggled in his debut season, and although reports have suggested that Slot would look to reintegrate Kostas Tsimikas – currently on loan at Roma – back into his squad to cope with Robertson’s exit, our friends at TEAMtalk are now report that the Reds could make a move for Robinson to compete with Kerkez for a spot in the starting XI.

Robinson was heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the summer when the Reds decided to instead plump for Kerkez after impressing through ten Premier League assists while raiding down the left flank for Fulham.

The 28-year-old – who’s under contract until 2028 – joined Fulham from Wigan in the summer of 2020 for just £2m and was valued at £45m by the Cottagers when Liverpool enquired over his availability in the summer.

Robinson has started just seven Premier League games this term as issues with his knee have kept him out of action, but the report claims Liverpool have ‘reopened discussions’ over a move for the left-back as they ‘continue to rate him extremely highly’, with the left-back himself ‘keen on the move’ as he was six months ago.

‘Liverpool’s hierarchy view a Robinson‑Kerkez partnership as the ideal long-term solution on the left side of their defence’, the report adds.

Arne Slot insisted ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday that Kerkez is “getting stronger and stronger and stronger”.

“If you talk about Milos and a lot of the signings we’ve made, you can see the progression they are making in terms of adjustment to the team, but definitely also in power,” Slot explained.

“And for Milos, [it] doesn’t happen many times that he plays on the weekend and also during the week.

“I think a few times I’ve played Robbo during the week, but Milos is getting stronger and stronger and stronger, in my opinion.

“He plays better and better and better. So it was a moment to give him that game during the week as well, and he did really well, in my opinion in Marseille, and he’s improving, which is normal.

“I just got the question, from Sky Sports about the signings, and I told them, if you look at the age of our signing, they will not only be better the second half of the season, they will be better next season, and they will be better the season afterwards, and the season afterwards.

“That is also the way this club is run; we sign young players where we think there is a lot of room for development, although they are already really good.

“He’s improving, but not only him, all young players do, and we have to make sure that the players that are a bit of an older level stay at their elite level.”