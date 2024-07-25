Liverpool in ‘final stages’ of talks for £50m Salah replacement as La Liga chief responds

Liverpool have been linked with Takefusa Kubo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has responded to reports of Liverpool being in the ‘final stages’ of a deal to sign Takefusa Kubo for £50m this summer.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer but new manager Arne Slot is keen on putting his stamp on the squad following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

One of the priorities is thought to be finding a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who looks set to stay at Anfield this summer but should probably be sold.

Salah has just a year remaining on his contract and if he’s not lured away to the Saudi Pro League this summer he will surely depart for nothing in a years’ time.

And reports in Japan earlier this week claimed that talks between Kubo’s representatives and Liverpool were in the ‘final stages’ and the Reds were ready to trigger the winger’s £50m release clause.

Kubo joined Sociedad from Real Madrid for £5m in the summer of 2022 and has 16 goals and 14 assists in 85 appearances for the La Liga side and compatriot Wataru Endo – who joined Liverpool from Stuttgart at the start of last season – fanned the flames when discussing possible replacements for Salah.

Asked which Japanese player he’d like to join him at Anfield, Endo said bluntly: “Kubo.”

The midfielder then added: “The search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun, so this is becoming a real area for Liverpool to strengthen. I think the player who can replace him, in the national team, would be Kubo.”

Sociedad are currently preparing for a pre-season freindly against Gamba Osaka in Kubo’s native Japan and Aperribay insisted there had been no contact from Liverpool or other interested parties in his prized asset ahead of the clash.

“There is no issue. There are no negotiations with any club,” the Sociedad president told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are in the transfer market, anything can happen. But Take is very happy at Real and will stay. We love Kubo very much, we hope he stays at Real forever.”

Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil said he was confident of being able to call upon Kubo when the club get their new La Liga campaign underway at home to Rayo Vallecano on August 18.

“At the moment they are ours and Take is here with us,’ Alguacil said. “I hope to count on all of them for next season.”

Another possible replacement for Salah is Real Madrid star Arda Guler, who starred for Turkey at the European Championships this summer.

Reports in Spain indicate that Liverpool have made Guler an ‘offer he can’t refuse’ as they look to lure him away from the Bernabeu this summer.

The Turkey international is ‘attracting the attention of Europe’s top clubs’ and Liverpool is one of the sides who has ‘shown the most interest’ in signing the 19-year-old.

It is claimed that the Premier League outfit are ‘looking for a short-term replacement’ for Salah, who could be playing his final season at Anfield, with his contract running out at the end of the campaign.

Despite interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid ‘have made it clear’ to Guler that they see him as ‘part of their future plans’ but the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain means the youngster ‘knows he will have to fight for a place’.