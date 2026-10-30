Federico Chiesa could be on the way out of Liverpool

A giant Italian club has opened informal talks with Liverpool to discuss the signing of one of their attacking corps who looks likely to leave.

The Reds’ attack is slowly improving this season. Alexander Isak has the second-most goals in the Premier League this season, with six, Cody Gakpo has been arguably their best player, and new signing Bradley Barcola has scored his first club hat-trick.

The likes of Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz have also impressed at times.

As a result of the sheer volume of star power in the Liverpool front line, Federico Chiesa has rarely been seen.

After his minutes were lacking last season, the Italian has played just two minutes in the present campaign.

There are suggestions that he could finally move on from what’s been a very underwhelming spell at Anfield.

Fussball News reports interest from a number of Italian clubs could see Liverpool given the opportunity to ship Chiesa out in January.

The likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Atalanta and Lazio are all said to be monitoring his situation.

Inter have ‘held informal talks’ with Liverpool to explore the parameters of a potential transfer.

They are said to be the club in the lead for the Reds wide man, with talks in the early stages.

Federico Chiesa decision made

The likelihood of Chiesa leaving Liverpool if a club comes in with a suitable proposal is high.

The prospect of him heading to another Premier League club has been floated, though a return to Italy might well be on the cards, with a recent report stating he’s all but done at Anfield.

It read: ‘Chiesa, who will turn 29 on October 25th, still has a lot to say and give.

‘If he can’t find a spot in the Reds’ shirt, he’ll pack his bags in January.

‘With 18 months left on his contract, he’ll have to do so for everyone’s sake.

‘He can’t afford to sit idly by on the bench; he wants to play, he has to, even to regain his place in the national team.

‘After rejecting [Gennaro] Gattuso, he dreams of a return to the Azzurri with [Roberto] Mancini on the bench, with whom he won the European Championship and who showed his best form.

‘Chiesa will be put on the market in January, and Liverpool’s current goal is to collect at least €15million from his sale.

‘Those interested (in Italy, he’s been eyed by Napoli and Inter) should consider his salary: in England, Enrico’s son earns around €7million net per season.’

READ MORE: Liverpool perform stunning U-turn on Mac Allister contract with Iraola key as Man City lurk