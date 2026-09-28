Liverpool in talks with Real Madrid ace who’s willing to move on one condition

Liverpool are in discussions with the camp of Real Madrid midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, and the Frenchman is open to leaving the Spanish capital if one thing happens.

Tchouameni, 26, was Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target way back in the summer of 2022. The Reds bid for the holding midfielder who was primed to leave Monaco at that time, though once Real Madrid came calling, Tchouameni only had eyes for the Bernabeu.

Since then, Tchouameni has established himself as one of world football’s premier defensive midfielders. Understandably, Liverpool’s interest in the player hasn’t subsided.

Julian Ward – now back for a second spell as Liverpool’s sporting director – is known to be a particularly keen admirer of Tchouameni.

The player’s future was a hot topic in the summer just gone, though ultimately, he penned fresh terms at Real Madrid.

However, the latest from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk has revealed there could be a twist in the tale.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Liverpool maintaining contact with Tchouameni’s representatives, even after he signed his new contract running until 2031.

The Reds and Ward are willing to move for a high quality midfielder in the coming windows if the right player is available.

The club are happy with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, along with the progress Trey Nyoni is making.

However, Liverpool would make a strong move for a player of Tchouameni’s ability and importance if he became available on the market.

Aurelien Tchouameni willing to leave Real Madrid on one condition

And according to Bailey, Tchouameni would open the doors to leaving Real Madrid despite signing his new deal if he’s ever relegated to a squad player.

Bailey explained: ‘Despite committing his future to Real Madrid, we understand Tchouameni would not be prepared to accept a role as merely a squad player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

‘That could become significant for Liverpool if the midfielder’s situation changes and he begins to reassess his position at the Spanish giants.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd sign Liverpool winger as transfer fee, contract details emerge

* Liverpool ‘worst fears realised’ as fallout from Man City FFP verdict leads to Haaland ‘U-turn’

* Virgil van Dijk heading to AC Milan as Liverpool line up £90m successor – reports

Under new boss Jose Mourinho, Tchouameni missed the first four LaLiga games of the new season with injury. However, he’s started the last two, thus indicating Tchouameni does have the manager’s favour.

For now, Liverpool are not actively working on a deal, and are merely keeping the lines of communication open on the player side.

But if Tchouameni’s situation in Madrid does change and he drops down the pecking order, perhaps if new midfielders are signed, Liverpool will be at the front of the queue for the Frenchman.