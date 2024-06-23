According to reports, Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh has “agreed terms” to leave the Premier League club amid interest from Liverpool.

Newcastle reportedly paid around £5m to sign the 19-year-old from Danish outfit Odense Boldklub during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Minteh is yet to make his senior debut for Newcastle as he was on loan at Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord during the 2023/24 campaign.

The winger impressed while working under Arne Slot at Feyenoord as he grabbed ten goals and five assists in his 27 Eredivisie appearances.

Newcastle need to sell one or two players as they are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. It’s been reported that they could ‘reluctantly’ let Minteh leave in a £40m deal and he is being linked with Liverpool.

Slot knows Minteh well after working together at Feyenoord and the new Liverpool head coach has revealed that talks are well underway with their recruitment team over potential signings.

“Me and Richard [Hughes] are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us – there is a big backroom staff included in this as well,” Slot said.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team. But we already have a really strong team.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England told to sack Southgate and bring in Liverpool legend Klopp now; five reasons to be positive

👉 Liverpool want Euro 2024 star as Mbappe signing causes ‘internal war’ at Real Madrid

The deadline for Newcastle to submit their PSR accounts is June 30, so they need to work quickly if they are going to offload Minteh.

His agent – Bacary Bojang – has confirmed that Newcastle are “willing to sell” and the player has “agreed terms” with one club.

“It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer,” Bojang told Chronicle Live.

“From our side if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs.”

He later added: “I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

The report from Chronicle Live claimed Everton are ‘in the mix’ for the £40m deal, while AS Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are also ‘interested’ in the youngster.

READ NEXT: Rashford to PSG, Ferguson leaves Brighton: Best pure profit sale for every Premier League club

