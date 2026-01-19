Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has reportedly reached a verdict on whether he wants a move to the Premier League amid interest from Liverpool.

Alonso will not be short of options if he decides to favour a move to the Premier League following his exit from Real Madrid, as he is attracting interest from several English sides.

The Spaniard cemented himself as one of the best managers in Europe during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga title in a remarkable unbeaten season in 2023/24.

Liverpool identified Alonso as their preferred replacement for Jurgen Klopp in 2024, but their former midfielder opted to stick with Leverkusen for one more season and wait for the Real Madrid manager’s job to become available.

And ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but this move went poorly as he was sacked at the start of this year.

Real Madrid is an incredibly difficult club to manage and Alonso struggled to maintain control of the dressing room as he reportedly clashed with several key players.

Still, Alonso’s reputation largely remains intact and he could finally move to Liverpool in the summer as current head coach Arne Slot is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Reds are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run across all competitions, but they have drawn four Premier League matches in a row and have become boring to watch.

This has led to fan criticism towards Slot, while the clamour for Alonso’s appointment will likely grow in the coming weeks.

Now, a report from The Times claims Alonso is in favour of a move to the Premier League, but he is keen to wait until the summer before returning to management.

The report explains: ‘Xabi Alonso is keen on a move to the Premier League but the recently sacked Real Madrid head coach is understood to want a rest and will consider any offers from June.’

As mentioned, other Premier League clubs are also being linked with Alonso, including Spurs as it looks increasingly likely that Thomas Frank will leave the club in the coming days/weeks.

However, The Independent are reporting that Alonso is not currently in favour of a move to Spurs.

They claim: ‘Should Spurs ultimately sack Frank, Xabi Alonso is a name that would have appealed, and has been raised within the club, but he feels he will have better options over the coming months.’