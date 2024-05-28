Liverpool target Atalanta midfielder as first signing of Arne Slot revolution

Premier League side Liverpool have entered the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to reports in Italy.

The Reds are hoping to begin the Arne Slot era on a strong footing, and the 24-year-old Brazilian would represent an ideal first signing for the Dutchman, who has been chosen as Jürgen Klopp’s successor after his nine-year reign at Anfield came to an emotional close, himself leaving Feyenoord. His final campaign saw Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in February.

Ederson has been previously linked with Newcastle, but the Reds will hope to steal in and secure his services after his impressive display in Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last week.

The Italian club knocked Liverpool out of the competition on their way to success in Dublin, and Ederson’s performances caught the eye in particular.

Reds want more midfield reinforcements

In Klopp’s final summer, the focus of their transfer dealings was on revamping the midfield. While the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departed, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch joined. Endo’s signing from Stuttgart was seen as the most defensive, and therefore most similar to the profile Ederson, who is six years younger.

