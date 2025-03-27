Liverpool ‘target’ Barcelona ‘priority’ as ‘ideal’ Alexander-Arnold replacement to ‘complicate’ transfer

According to reports, Liverpool have identified an ‘ideal’ replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with an exit for most of this season, as he is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold has always been considered the most likely of the three players to leave amid interest from Real Madrid and others.

Real Madrid are keen to sign a right-back as they require a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Dani Carvajal and it’s been widely reported that the England international is their preferred option.

The Spanish giants appear to have landed their top target as it’s emerged that they have reached an agreement to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

Following this revelation, a report from Fabrizio Romano claimed Liverpool feels Conor Bradley is the “next big thing” and could replace Alexander-Arnold.

Romano said: “In terms of right-back, what I’m hearing is that they are very happy with Conor Bradley. They believe that Conor Bradley can be part of this future Liverpool squad. They believe he’s a huge talent.

“The responsibility of being the starting right-back at Liverpool is going to be completely different, but they feel this boy has everything in place in order to become an important player for Arne Slot.”

He added: “Then let’s see what they do on the market. But Conor Bradley internally is considered the next big thing at right back and they fully trust him for the future.”

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘targeting’ Real Vallecano star Andrei Ratiu, who has been picked out as an ‘ideal’ replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old Romania international – who is Barcelona’s ‘priority’ target’ – has two goals and three assists in his 27 appearances this season.

The report claims Liverpool’s ‘entry’ for Ratia has ‘seriously complicated’ Barcelona’s chase for the right-back, who they want to compete with Jules Kounde.