Premier League giants Liverpool have been told that Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush will end up being “better” than Mohamed Salah.

Salah‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to the club beyond this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and could also leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

32-year-old Salah has made a positive start to this season as he’s grabbed four goals and four assists in his seven Premier League appearances.

However, his uncertain future has fuelled speculation linking Liverpool with potential replacements and Marmoush has been mentioned as a possible target.

Marmoush – who plays with Salah for Egypt – has been sensational at the start of this campaign as he’s got eight goals and four assists in six Bundesliga appearances for Frankfurt. In his last appearance before the international break, he grabbed two goals and an assist in his side’s 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

READ: A prediction for every Premier League club before the next international break



Over the weekend, a report in Spain claimed Liverpool are ‘going all out’ for Marmoush and are ‘determined’ to make an ‘offer as soon as possible’.

‘Liverpool, who have been closely following Marmoush’s progress, seem determined to make an initial offer of around 60 million euros (around £50m). ‘The English club’s intention is to add the striker to their ranks as soon as possible, especially after seeing his great ability to be decisive in important matches. ‘Arne Slot would be delighted to have a player of the Egyptian’s characteristics to give a new air to his attack, with an eye on the fight for titles.’

Journalist Tarek Metwally claims Marmoush has the potential to be “better than” Salah.

“Everyone here is predicting a very great future for him. In my opinion, Marmoush is in a better position than Salah was at his age,” Metwally said.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Large’ Liverpool ‘offer’ for Salah replacement ‘imminent’ with £92m star ‘announced’ within club

👉 Souness tips two Liverpool stars to leave as he predicts Slot’s ‘demeanour will change’

👉 Liverpool ‘one step away’ from losing Alexander-Arnold as Euro giants ‘bring forward’ pursuit

“If he continues like this, he will be better at some point. Salah was initially characterised by his speed, then developed further.

“Marmoush, on the other hand, is also very fast, but already has other skills. Some people in Egypt would like to see him in the Premier League, especially at one of the top clubs.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that Frankfurt’s last game against Bayern was watched by Egyptian fans in a similar way to Salah’s games with Liverpool, for example against Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“The Egyptian cafes were almost shaken by Marmoush’s two goals against Neuer, who is considered by a large part of Egyptians to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. Most Egyptians would like to see Marmoush and Salah as teammates on the same team.”