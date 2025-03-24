Liverpool target Milos Kerkez is reportedly ‘blown away’ by their interest in him, and the left-back has ‘told friends he wants to leave Bournemouth’ to head to Anfield this summer.

Kerkez is seemingly Liverpool‘s priority target at left-back this summer. They have been linked with the likes of Antonee Robinson and Rayan Ait-Nouri, but appear to have landed on Kerkez as the best option.

The latest report on their interested stated they were ‘closing in’ on the Bournemouth man. He’s valued at around £40million, and once terms are agreed with the Cherries, the left-back will jump at the chance to sign with Liverpool.

Indeed, Football Insider reports he has been ‘blown away’ by interest from the Reds, who have already been in touch with his representatives over the transfer.

He reportedly ‘100 per cent in his mind wants to join Liverpool’, and has told friends that he ‘wants to leave Bournemouth’ in order to sign for the Anfield outfit.

With that said, he is encouraging further talks with the Premier League leaders to ensure the deal goes through.

If all stays on the current track, it appears the transfer will likely be confirmed in the early stages of the summer window.

The report suggests there are concerns about the long-term role of Andy Robertson, and those will not be helped by Scotland’s 3-0 loss to Greece of late, in which the left-back was taken off in the second half.

He was tasked with marking 17-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas, who scored Greece’s second goal, on just his second appearance in international football.

Liverpool were actually in attendance to watch the young winger in action, and given he gave Robertson and his team-mates a tough time, they are likely to be more interested in him now than they were before that game.

Manchester United and Newcastle were among the other sides watching Karetsas, and it’s suggested he has interest from a few Premier League sides, so there could soon be a battle on for his services.

