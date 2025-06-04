Slot’s ‘dream signing’ this summer is not Wirtz or Kerkez as Liverpool ‘are not finished’

Liverpool are still dreaming of signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

With the Reds knowing Champions League football was secure over the last few months, Liverpool boss Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been able to get a head start on their summer transfer activity.

Jeremie Frimpong has already completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m with the right-back coming in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reports have now claimed that Liverpool are closing in on deals to sign Frimpong’s former team-mate at Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz, and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool will target a striker next and despite interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak remains their “dream signing” this summer.

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey insists Isak’s “contract talks are being monitored” by Liverpool and the Reds could sell Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to make a deal happen.

Bailey said: “Liverpool still want a striker – we previously revealed that Liverpool were in for a ‘huge summer’ and that is how it is panning out.

“They have signed Frimpong and hope to follow that up shortly with Kerkez and Wirtz in a British record deal – but they are not finished.

“They want another central defender but a striker remains a priority, especially if as expected Nunez moves on and I am told his people are holding talks with various clubs.

“Jota is also one of those who they won’t stop from leaving and those exits will help pave the way for a new front-man.

“Isak is still one they would love, he is the dream signing striker wise and his contract talks are being monitored at Anfield.”

Despite being given fresh hope by Bailey, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie doubts Isak will leave Newcastle for Liverpool or anywhere else this summer.

When asked if Isak could leave at the end of May, Downie told a Newcastle transfer Q&A on Sky Sports: “Champions League qualification makes it significantly easier to keep hold of Alexander Isak.

“He has three years left on his contract and the club are in a strong position to hold firm and keep him this summer.

“Isak himself will be more satisfied knowing he’ll be playing in the Champions League if he stays – that was an issue last summer.

“I do feel the Swede sees another move for himself in the future, though, and that might be something we see next summer if they fail to come to agreement on a new deal.

“Isak knows he can earn more elsewhere, and he’s ambitious. Whether his ambitions can be met at Newcastle remains to be seen, but I do expect at least one more season at St James’ Park.

“Like Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, he will want to see the club act this summer, though. They need help.”