According to reports, Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has ‘set a condition’ for him to ‘accept an offer’ amid interest from Liverpool.

Earlier this week, Liverpool‘s chances of signing Isak improved as the striker informed Newcastle of his intention to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere this summer.

The Reds’ summer spend surpassed £260m when they completed a deal for Hugo Ekitike, but they remain interested in Isak and they are said to be preparing a record move for the Newcastle sensation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided more details on Isak’s situation on Thursday evening, claiming Liverpool are “on it” as Newcastle go bid” for Benjamin Sesko as a potential replacement.

“The player is exploring a move away from Newcastle. He’s been clear with the club. So they’ve started to react. Newcastle are going big – or at least trying to go big – on Benjamin Sesko,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“From what I understand, Newcastle are prepared to make a proposal to the player. It’s not easy.

“There’s a gentleman’s agreement between Sesko and RB Leipzig that he can leave for a ‘special’ club. That ‘special’ is decided by Sesko. The price will be €70-80m range, plus €10m in add-ons. Newcastle know about that and want to speak to Sesko.

“Isak is pushing to leave the club. Liverpool are there. They’re the club working on the deal. Liverpool have already spoken to the player and are interested even after signing Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool are on it.”

With Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres and Isak out of Manchester United’s price range, Liverpool are the main Premier League club in the running for the Newcastle star.

However, the Reds face competition from the Saudi Pro League and Middle East outlet Al-Riyadhiah confirms Al-Hilal are interested.

The report also claims Isak has ‘set a condition’ for Al-Hilal amid his preference to remain in Europe.

They added:

‘Newcastle United’s Swedish striker Alexander Isak has demanded an annual salary of more than €60 million (£60 million) from Al-Hilal officials to accept the Saudi offer, in addition to other benefits, during a meeting between the two parties.’

This is while a report from The Independent has shed light on the ‘concerns’ felt by Newcastle boss Howe about Isak.