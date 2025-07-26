According to reports, Alexander Isak has received a ‘whopping offer’ to leave Newcastle United amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Isak‘s future is in doubt as it’s emerged that he wants to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere after scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Newcastle sensation has emerged as one of the world’s top strikers, attracting interest from several elite European clubs in recent months.

Before Isak’s stance on an exit surfaced, a move for the forward was considered unfeasible this summer as he is under contract until 2028 and has a reported valuation of around £150m.

However, Isak’s decision to pursue a transfer could weaken Newcastle’s negotiating power as Liverpool prepares to formalise a move for the striker.

Liverpool have already spent around £260m on signings this summer as Hugo Ekitike has joined Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong in signing for the Premier League champions.

It was initially assumed that Ekitike’s arrival would end Liverpool’s interest in Isak this summer. Still, they appear to have been alerted by his potential availability, with the opportunity too good to ignore as they look to sign another new striker in this window.

With Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres and Manchester United unable to afford Isak, Liverpool are the main Premier League club in the running to sign Isak, though he also has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

On Friday, a report claimed Isak has ‘set a condition’ for Al-Hilal for him to ‘accept an offer’ and The Sun say he has been ‘offered a whopping £32m-a-year deal’ to join the Saudi Pro League outfit.

This supposed ‘extraordinary offer from Al-Hilal would also see him land a £14m signing-on bonus and a host of other incentives’, including £3.6m for winning the Saudi Pro League, £3.8m for lifting the Asian Champions League and a further £1.75m for finishing as the division’s top scorer.

It is also noted that he would receive ‘£120,000 a month in personal expenses to cover travel for him and his family, a clubhouse with four full-time staff and a full-time chauffeur’.

Despite this, Isak has decided that his ‘heart is set’ on a move to Liverpool after Newcastle ‘knocked back the Reds’ initial approach over a potential British-record £120m move last week’.

