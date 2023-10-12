£111m-rated Liverpool target ‘loved’ by Klopp ‘agrees’ new contract with ‘€1bn release clause’

Federico Valverde lines up with his Real Madrid teammates before a game.

Liverpool and Manchester United-linked midfielder Federico Valverde has agreed to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, according to reports.

Valverde has been excellent for Los Blancos since breaking into the first team in the 2017/18 season.

Able to play as a right winger and a central midfielder, the Uruguayan international has scored 19 goals and made 18 assists in 215 appearances for the La Liga giants.

He was signed from Penarol for a measly €5million in July 2016 and is a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa del Ray, two-time La Liga, FIFA Club World Cup, and Spanish Super Cup winner.

The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to the Premier League in recent transfer windows.

Spanish newspaper Nacional reported in August that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ‘in love’ with Valverde and was eager to ‘try again’ after already failing to land the Uruguayan, who is valued at around €130m (£111m) by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The same outlet also reported last month that Valverde ‘regretted’ saying no to Manchester United and the Reds. What a load of rubbish, eh?

Valverde would definitely suit Liverpool very well but a move to Anfield always seemed to be a bit of a pipe dream.

And now it appears the player has agreed to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to The Athletic, Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga will sign new deals.

The Madrid pair follow Vinicius Jr in agreeing to extend their stay in the Spanish capital. It is noted that the Brazilian winger’s new deal was supposed to be announced last week but Perez tested positive for Covid-19.

Camavinga’s new contract will see an increase in his wage and release clause, which will rise to €1billion.

Valverde’s release clause is €1bn from when he signed a new six-year contract in 2021, with his new deal set to run until 2028 and will see his salary go up.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming that Valverde’s new contract has a €1bn release clause with the announcement of his, Camavinga, and Vinicius’ extensions to be ‘made soon’.

