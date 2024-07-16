Liverpool target labelled ‘imperious’ and England’s best player at Euro 2024

Liverpool target Marc Guehi has been labelled England’s best player at the 2024 European Championships in Germany as the defender’s stock continues to rise.

Guehi has spoken highly of Liverpool in the past and the links between the player and the Merseyside club stretch back long before his Euro 2024 exploits.

According to multiple sources, Liverpool will be looking for a centre-back this summer.

Even though Joel Matip’s departure leaves the Reds with four senior alternatives, one (Jarell Quansah) is still extremely early in his career, while another (Joe Gomez) played more minutes in other positions during the previous season.

Guehi will be hot property in the summer transfer window after his showing for Gareth Southgate’s silver medallists and Liverpool’s interest in the player certainly hasn’t cooled.

Foster believes that there will be a transfer battle for Guehi after an impressive showing for the Three Lions.

“It will be Marc Guehi, has to be Marc Guehi,” Foster said on his YouTube channel.

“Just imperious all the way through, genuinely imperious all the way through. I was going to say didn’t put a foot wrong, that’s doing him a disservice, just saying he didn’t put a foot wrong. He was absolutely fantastic.

“So calm, so cool, measured, absolutely under control of his emotions and his body shape and when there’s pressure on the ball, when to do this, he has everything right, he had everything right. He was not fazed by any second of it. It looks like it was his fifth tournament.”

Guehi has faced the Reds on five occasions; however, he has lost three of them and drawn the other two. When Palace defeated Liverpool 1-0 in April, he did not get on the pitch.

However, in an interview with Palace TV prior to a previous match against the Reds, he made it apparent how much he respected the club.

“I don’t think there’s any good time to play Liverpool, really,” Guehi said.

“Everyone knows how strong they are as a team, they’ve got some fantastic players, obviously off the back of a good season they had as well so it’s going to be a tough game,” he added. “We expect that and hopefully we can go and put in a good performance.”

The 24-year-old has two years left on his current Crystal Palace contract, making this the final summer in which the club have a good shot at selling him for a big profit.