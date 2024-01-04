Liverpool target Mbappe reaches €80m ‘agreement’ amid ‘private’ talks at Prem giants over transfer

According to reports, Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe has “agreed to forgo €70-80m” if he leaves French giants Paris-Saint Germain in the summer.

Mbappe‘s long-term future is in doubt heading into the summer as his current PSG contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Liverpool are understood to be long-term admirers of the attacker but Real Madrid have consistently been considered to be a more likely destination if he does leave PSG. Despite this, the Reds are reportedly the ‘most credible’ threat to the Spanish giants in the race to land Mbappe.

The Reds are currently pretty well covered in attacking areas but they would be forced into the market if Mohamed Salah heads to the Saudi Pro League after Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid in the summer.

After butting heads with PSG chiefs in recent months, Mbappe does now appear to be on better terms with the Ligue Un outfit and journalist Ben Jacobs is of the understanding that a “renewal is not out of the question”.

Jacobs revealed on Thursday afternoon that has “agreed to forgo €70-80m if he leaves PSG on a free”. His report adds:

“Agreement is variable and complicated. Not as simple as just discounting his loyalty bonus, although an instalment has already been waived. If Mbappe stays he’ll be entitled to this back,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Complex and binding agreement is unlikely to see Mbappe surrender as much as €100m, but there are exit scenarios where he is legally bound to pay considerably more than the €70-80m ballpark, perhaps even double. Mood positive within PSG.”

Liverpool Echo correspondent Paul Gorst has provided a separate update on the Premier League club’s interest in Mbappe.

Gorst reckons Liverpool “could feasibly pay” Mbappe up to £400k-a-week so a deal for him is not a “total non-starter”.

“They like him, no doubt about it. They’ve liked him since his Monaco days, I remember working at the Echo years back and people there at the time were telling me that Liverpool were encouraging with the noises they made at the time. They made it known at the time that he was someone they liked and that interest has only intensified in recent years,” Gorst said in an interview with The Anfield Wrap.

“It’s interesting this one, the absence of a transfer fee makes it more realistic, but the issue is that Liverpool’s highest paid player ever is Salah on around £350/400k-a-week, Liverpool could feasibly pay Mbappe that, but if he wants more than that then Liverpool may have to accept it’s beyond them.

“I don’t think it’s a total non-starter which is enough to keep fans interested for the next few weeks and into the summer.

“Come the summer Liverpool may be able to say ‘Come and join the Premier League champions’ and that’s a feather in the cap.

“No doubt Real Madrid remain favourites, but I think Liverpool have a bit more than a watching brief on that. I think there will be private conversations, sounding out the relevant and necessary people and they’ll see what happens.”