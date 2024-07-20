Adrien Rabiot with the Man Utd and Liverpool badges

At long last, Adrien Rabiot might actually move to the Premier League, with a transfer to Manchester United ‘getting closer’, according to reports.

Rabiot has been perpetually linked with a move to Our League for what feels like an eternity and reportedly came close to joining Man Utd last summer.

The Red Devils were unwilling to meet the French midfielder’s salary demands and he ultimately signed a one-year contract at Juventus having been close to leaving on a free.

After toying with the idea of entering free agency, Rabiot has finally done it, leaving the Italian giants after five years in Turin.

During the unveiling of new head coach Thiago Motta, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli said: “I also want to thank Rabiot.

“Rabiot’s contract has expired. We wish him a happy future, professional and otherwise.”

The former Manchester City youth player appeared 212 times for the Old Lady, winning one Serie A title and scoring 22 goals.

His wage demands are expected to be very steep but there appears to be plenty of interest in Rabiot.

Newcastle United have been linked, however, Man Utd and Liverpool are believed to be the clubs battling for the 29-year-old’s signature.

A new midfielder is high on the agenda for Erik ten Hag and new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte their top target.

Rabiot appears to be close to joining Man Utd, though, with Ratcliffe’s team working on the signing.

Man Utd ‘closer’ to Rabiot agreement than Liverpool

Indeed, Rabiot is ‘getting closer to Man Utd’ and ‘prefers’ a move to Old Trafford over Liverpool, according to French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin.

However, the Reds still have a chance as the free agent’s representatives are ‘in discussions with the two clubs’.

As touched on, Ugarte is Man Utd’s top midfield target. They will need to sell before they buy with Casemiro and Scott McTominay available.

Casemiro has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Ratcliffe should just be happy to get the Brazilian’s contract as far away from the club as possible. Regardless, he will still fight for a transfer fee.

McTominay, meanwhile, can leave for around £25million amidst interest from Fulham and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

