Former midfielder Dave Edwards believes that Wolves have ‘one of the best’ in the Premier League who was originally chased by Liverpool.

While Matheus Cunha takes the majority of the acclaim and praise this season which is seeing him linked with a move to Liverpool, Arsenal and other clubs, there have been other performers to note.

Their overall form has been inconsistent this season and they currently remain in 17th place but there is quality within Vitor Pereira’s squad, namely in the midfield area.

Speaking to the official Wolves site, Edwards, who made 284 appearances for the club between 2008-2017, claims that his former side possesses one of the best ‘sixes’ in the league.

“Vitor Pereira’s spoke a lot about that central midfield area, that you need to be athletic, you need to be connected with your midfield partner, you have to be able to handle the ball and he does all those things in abundance,” he said.

“He is one of the best number sixes in the league, there’s no doubt about that. He really is at the top end of ball playing central midfielders who starts attacks.

“I’ve been delighted to see how much he’s improved since he’s come in, how effective he’s now becoming for Wolves, and now how important he is. I’m looking forward to seeing many more games of Andre dictating the play for Wolves.”

Before Liverpool opted to spend nearly £150million on the quartet of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo, he was considered a potential signing from Fluminense at the time.

He remained committed to his club at the time, helping his side win the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history before completing a move to Wolves for £21million.

Liverpool’s attacking focus

Whereas midfield was once an area to focus on, the addition of those 2023 deals plus Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott suggest that they are well-stocked in their engine room – with the latest reports all pointing to the other end of the pitch.

Mohamed Salah’s deal is still up in the air while the future of Darwin Nunez looks increasingly likely to be away from Anfield after failing in Liverpool’s penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

One report has them down as interested in Newcastle duo Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon as well as Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Wolves’ Cunha.

There’s also the potential of an exit for the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz as well and the summer could be a window of change for Arne Slot.