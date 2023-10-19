‘Long-term’ Liverpool target ‘pushing’ for January move as Chelsea join Premier League duo in race

Youssoufa Moukoko will look to leave Borussia Dortmund on loan when the transfer window opens in January, according to a report.

The 18-year-old ended talk over his future by signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract earlier this year.

He was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all believed to have been interested.

There has been the occasional report regarding Moukoko’s long-term future at Dortmund as he struggles for game time this term.

Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Fullkrug joined the German club in the summer, seeing the young striker fall down the pecking order under Edin Terzic.

He is yet to start a single game this season and came off the bench in his side’s opening four Bundesliga matches of the season but has been an unused substitute in their previous three league encounters.

As he continues to warm the bench, Moukoko is reportedly considering his future in Germany.

According to 90min, the young German international ‘will push for a loan move away from Borussia Dortmund’ in the winter transfer window.

This is because he wants to be playing regularly to earn a place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Euro 2024 squad.

Moukoko’s representatives are now ‘exploring potential loan options’ with interest coming from Premier League pair Brentford and Wolves.

Both clubs ‘admire’ the teenager and it is added that Liverpool, who ‘are long-term suitors of Moukoko’, ‘have other priorities to address’ in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s priority is to sign a new central midfielder and central defender, the report states.

The player’s representatives still ‘hope’ one of the Premier League’s big boys will show an interest in signing him in the winter window, though.

Chelsea’s lack of options up top means they are an option but there is also interest from Lazio, Fiorentina, Lens and Lyon.

Dortmund’s director of football, Sebastian Kehl, recently poured cold water over a potential exit for Moukoko.

He told reporters: “The club and Youssoufa Moukoko are not considering a winter move. Discussions were held after Niclas Fullkrug joined in the summer, understanding Youssoufa’s desire for more playing time.

“Despite a competitive squad, Youssoufa accepts the situation, trains rigorously, and the club believes in his potential and anticipates needing him in the future.”

