According to reports, Aston Villa sensation Morgan Rogers is expected to be ‘reticent’ about a move to Liverpool amid interest from Chelsea.

Rogers has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, while he’s also shone in Aston Villa’s Champions League campaign.

The England international has a stunning tally of 15 goals and 14 assists in his 53 appearances for Aston Villa this season, so it’s unsurprising that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere.

The 22-year-old has proven himself worthy of joining most elite European clubs, as his performances have stepped up a level when he’s featured against top opposition.

Aston Villa are at risk of losing Rogers this summer amid interest from elsewhere, with it suggested that they may need to sell valuable assets to avoid a breach of Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Liverpool are among the clubs in the market for a No.10 amid reports linking them with Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, but they could target Rogers as an alternative.

A report from The Boot Room’s Graeme Baily claims Liverpool “love” Rogers, but he ‘could snub’ a move to Liverpool, with ‘several Aston Villa players reticent about making big moves as a lack of playing time could put their chances of going to the 2026 World Cup at risk’.

He explained: “Liverpool love Morgan Rogers, there’s no getting away from that.”

“But it’s highly unlikely that Rogers leaves for more than one reason. With a lot of these players, the feedback I’m getting from the players’ camps is that they are very mindful that we’re in a World Cup cycle now.

“So someone like Rogers…if he leaves now, if he goes to Liverpool for instance, then playing devil’s advocate and it doesn’t work out, he’s not going to the World Cup.”

He added: “But if he stays with Emery for the next 12 months, he’s going to go. Of course he is. So I don’t think we’ll see Morgan Rogers leave.

“Not just because it’ll cost £100 million, which it would because a deal would be similar to Jack Grealish-type level, but it’s a World Cup year.”

A report from GiveMeSport claims Chelsea are also interested in Rogers and they could ‘make a move’, which would become more feasible if ‘Enzo Maresca’s side secure their place in next term’s Champions League and Aston Villa miss out on the final day of the season later this week’.

The report adds: