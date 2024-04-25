Arne Slot has had an ‘awkward exchange’ with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill, who was grilling the Feyenoord head coach about Liverpool.

The Feyenoord boss has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after they missed out on Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

Slot was previously heavily linked with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur but it has emerged that he is leaning towards a move to Anfield.

The 45-year-old has been Feyenoord’s boss since 2021 and he’s done a remarkable job. Last season, he helped them win the Eredivisie title for the first time since 2017.

This term, Feyenoord are second in the Eredivisie table but they have won the KNVB Cup. Slot’s attack-minded philosophy aligns with Liverpool and he plays a similar system to Klopp so this appointment should not see the Premier League giants change too much.

‘Awkward exchange.’

Slot’s Feyenoord are in action in the Eredivisie on Thursday night as they face Go Ahead Eagles. Ahead of this game, he was approached by Cotterill, who was perhaps overly keen to get a comment about his proposed move to Liverpool in what Sky Sports describe on their website as an ‘awkward exchange’.

Cotterill greeted Slot by saying: “You’re in the news.”

To which, a smiling Slot responded: “I am.”

“You said you wanted to go to the Premier League. Is it a possibility?” the head coach was asked.

“I can’t deny that,” Slot added.

Cotterill continued: “Liverpool want you though.”

“But tonight we are playing Go Ahead Eagles,” Slot bluntly responded.

Cotterill then offered his good luck wishes and Slot thanked him as the pair went their separate ways.

“You are in the news” 🗞️

Cotterill’s Sky Sports colleague – journalist Melissa Reddy – has offered an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Slot, who could finalise a deal “very quickly”.

“Talks continue between Feyenoord and Liverpool over compensation for Arne Slot to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor,” Reddy said on Sky Sports reporter.

“Yesterday, Liverpool’s negotiation point started at £7.75m. The Dutch club are trying to get this closer to the £10m mark.

“We know that Slot really wants the Anfield job. While Feyenoord would ideally like to keep him, they understand they can’t block such a massive opportunity for him. So, their interest is in getting the best possible deal for him.

“Sources over in Holland are telling us it could move very, very quickly because of Slot’s determination to take the job.”