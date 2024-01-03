John Barnes thinks Manchester United are in too much of a mess for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to consider joining them in the summer.

Liverpool and the Red Devils have both been linked with the 22-year-old in recent weeks.

A recent report claimed a January transfer is unlikely with a release clause becoming active in the summer transfer window.

It is unclear what the value of the release clause is but it looks like Liverpool and United will compete for the young winger’s signature at the end of the season.

Chelsea reportedly tried to sign Olise last summer but the player ended up signing a new deal at Selhurst Park.

Olise is more likely to find success playing for the Reds, but that obviously does not rule the Red Devils out of the race.

Erik ten Hag’s side have underwhelmed this season and could see themselves outside the Champions League places come the end of 2023/24.

Given their poor form and all the other problems at the club, Liverpool legend Barnes has said a move to Liverpool makes more sense.

He told Mybettingsites.co.uk: “Olise is a confident player who can play for any of the big clubs.

“Him going to United would be him going to a club full of disharmony and a lack of unity so he’s not going to go there and turn Manchester United around.

“United have a much bigger problem so players need to stop going there thinking they will solve the issues at the club.

“There’s a lack of togetherness, belief within the club from the players to the manager to the fans.

“Olise is a fantastic player and Liverpool and City could be interested in him too and those two clubs are a more likely destination.

“It’s a more attractive proposition because both clubs are stable unlike United. But Olise would be a great signing for Manchester United, City and Liverpool.”

Manchester United are expected to offload Jadon Sancho this month, with a loan switch to Borussia Dortmund looking likely.

It would not be a surprise to see Sancho leave permanently in the summer, and if he does, the signing of Olise would make a lot of sense.

