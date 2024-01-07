Liverpool target told to join Man Utd as Serie A giants show ‘no intention to proceed’ in talks

Kalvin Phillips should move to Manchester United over Newcastle and Liverpool, says Michail Antonio.

Michail Antonio thinks Manchester United should be Kalvin Phillips’ preferred destination in the Premier League if he leaves Manchester City in January.

Phillips is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs with minutes hard to come by for the Cityzens.

There has been surprise interest from Italian giants Juventus, but it has been claimed that they are no longer keen on bringing in the England midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Phillips’ future on Sunday, saying the Old Lady do not want to sign him and are currently ‘prioritising’ the addition of Lille defender Tiago Djalo.

He wrote on X: “Juventus have no intention to proceed for Kalvin Phillips deal at current conditions after talks with Man City on loan fee/salary coverage.

“Newcastle remain interested in Kalvin Phillips, race open to more clubs. Juventus priority is now Tiago Djalo as new centre back.”

Newcastle are thought to be keen on bringing in a new defensive midfielder with Sandro Tonali suspended until next season and Phillips is a name constantly being brought up.

Manchester United are another club that could sign someone for the No. 6 role with Casemiro reportedly surplus to requirements and Sofyan Amrabat failing to impress.

It is unclear whether or not the Red Devils will pursue Phillips given the fact he is a Leeds United hero and currently plays for their city rivals.

However, West Ham striker Antonio has said a move to Old Trafford makes more sense than joining Newcastle or Liverpool – who have also been strongly linked.

“For me, I’m going to Juventus, after Juventus, it would be Man United and then it would be the Magpies,” Antonio said on the Footballers Football Podcast.

“That’s from me, from a personal standpoint I always wanted to play in Italy. Inter Milan always had a place in my heart, and the city, I love it, I love Milan.”

Speaking earlier this week, City manager Pep Guardiola provided an update on the 28-year-old’s future.

“I don’t know, only I said the last five days has been sick, he couldn’t train,” he said. “The rest on transfer market, I said many times. Txiki [Begiristain] is there.

“What’s going to happen is going to happen. I’m not going to anticipate anything here because I don’t know the desire of the players. Some of them I know, but some of them I don’t.”

