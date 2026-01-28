Liverpool target ‘waiting on’ Reds or Real Madrid amid Bayern standoff: ‘Contract is ready’

Dayot Upamecano (right) lines up before a match for France

Liverpool are ready to take advantage of a contract standoff between Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany.

Upamecano’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including the Reds and Real Madrid.

Liverpool are in a contract standoff with a French former RB Leipzig centre-back of their own, with Ibrahima Konate’s deal also set to run out in the summer.

Madrid had considered signing Konate on a free transfer, but his poor performances in the first half of 2025/26 saw them end their interest.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is eager to bolster his defence and has surprisingly not signed a new centre-back in the January transfer window, but Upamecano is an option for the summer.

Upamecano is widely expected to sign a new contract at Bayern, but if the opportunity to sign him is there, the Premier League champions could pounce.

Bayern star ‘waiting’ on Liverpool offer amid contract standoff

According to Sky Germany transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have made their final offer to the 27-year-old, who is stalling and “waiting” for approaches from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Plettenberg told Sky Sports News: “Everyone is waiting for his commitment, his signature. His contract is ready. But Bayern Munich will not improve their offer.

“Upamecano can sign it, [taking him until] 2030 or 2031. There’s a release clause included from the summer of 2027. He can earn 20m Euros gross per year and receive a big signing feed, together with his agent.

“But Bayern is waiting for weeks, they want a decision soon. But my opinion is he’s waiting for Liverpool, for Real Madrid.

“Liverpool is interested in Upamecano, we can confirm that.”

Plettenberg has previously reported that Bayern want a final answer from Upamecano by deadline day, which falls on Monday night.

The German journalist also confirmed that European champions Paris Saint-Germain are keen.

He wrote on X in November: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are seriously involved in the case of Dayot Upamecano should he move as a free agent.

‘Talks have taken place, including with Real Madrid.

‘FC Bayern still hope that Upamecano will extend his contract until at least 2030. The desired release clause remains a decisive point. Max Eberl pushing.’

Upamecano to Liverpool: The best Guehi alternative

Liverpool have missed out on Marc Guehi and Upamecano is the best alternative option.

They were agonisingly close to signing Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer, but a deal fell through.

The Reds only considered signing the England defender on a free transfer after failing to sign him on deadline day in the 2025 summer transfer window, and Manchester City took advantage, signing him for £20m earlier this month.

Virgil van Dijk has been Liverpool’s best centre-back this season, yet his performances have declined after an incredible 2024/25 campaign, and he turns 35 in July.

Liverpool can’t rely on Van Dijk to maintain his level and, with Konate underperforming and out of contract this summer, signing at least one centre-back is imperative.

It’s a surprise it hasn’t happened this month. Guehi was definitely a missed opportunity.

