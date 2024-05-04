Liverpool target urged to turn down ‘huge’ opportunity as Anfield transfer is deemed ‘not ideal’

One of Liverpool’s summer targets has been told to snub a summer move to Anfield on the back of a tough 2023/24 campaign.

With the future of Caoimhin Kelleher currently up in the air, Liverpool could be in the market for a new number two goalkeeper this summer.

After a series of impressive performances in the league and various cup competitions, Kelleher is attracting plenty of interest heading into the summer.

According to reports from last month, the Republic of Ireland international ‘wants to leave’ this summer and the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Celtic have all been linked with him.

With Kelleher’s long-term future being shrouded in doubt, Liverpool have been scouring the market for his potential replacement.

Last month, Football Insider claimed that the Reds have ‘concrete interest’ in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The England U21 international joined Burnley in the summer for a fee of around £19m. While the 21-year-old is highly-rated, he has endured a tough debut season at Turf Moore.

Having conceded 62 goals in 28 matches, Trafford recently lost his starting spot to Arijanet Muric and the youngster hasn’t played since the start of Match.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson likes the look for Trafford, but he doesn’t think a move to Liverpool would be wise at this stage of his career.

“Trafford is not finishing the season as Burnley’s number one as he’s lost his place to Arijanet Muric,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Burnley’s turn in form has come too late and there’s no coincidence that it’s come as the goalkeeper’s changed. Trafford has struggled at times even though he started the season very well.

“He came from Man City with huge expectations and he has a lot of quality. He will become a really good goalkeeper, but he’s found the Premier League really tough.

“He was shipping too many goals and he was culpable for a lot of goals. Liverpool would be an interesting move for him, but not ideal for either.

“Kelleher holds the keys to his future. As Liverpool’s number two, you will play about 20 games a season in lesser games.

“But having played as a number one this season, I can’t imagine Trafford would want to go and play as a backup even though the opportunity at Liverpool is huge.

“A move for Trafford would depend on what Kelleher decides to do. Being a number two is not ideal at this stage of his career.”

