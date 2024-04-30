Liverpool ‘offer a lot of money’ to Real Madrid for Slot target to help them ‘forget painful departure’

Arne Slot is set to become the new Liverpool boss at the end of the season.

Liverpool are ready to break the bank in order land Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to reports.

Widespread reports have indicated that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will become the new Reds manager at the end of the season after the Liverpool board agreed a compensation deal with the Dutch club.

Slot has a big job on his hands as he looks to step into Jurgen Klopp’s shoes after the German brought nine years of success to the Merseysiders.

There have been rumours that some of Klopp’s squad could leave at the same time as their manager in the summer with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all about to enter the final year of their contract in the summer.

And the Premier League side are likely to back Slot with some signings of his own, overseen by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, with a midfielder seemingly one of their biggest priorities.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of top midfielders already this summer and now Spanish website Nacional insists that Real Madrid star Tchouameni is on Slot’s ‘transfer list’ ahead of the summer.

Slot’s imminent apppointment will help Liverpool ‘forget the painful departure’ of Klopp with the current Feyenoord manager making his ‘first requests to reinforce the squad’ at Anfield.

Tchouameni is ‘on their agenda’ for the summer with Liverpool ‘willing to try their luck again’ after attempting to sign the France international before he made the move to Real Madrid in 2022.

Slot is ‘an admirer of the qualities’ of the former Monaco midfielder and Liverpool ‘can offer a lot of money for him to leave’ Real Madrid in the summer.

Real Madrid ‘does not plan to part’ with the 24-year-old but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will ‘agree to negotiate with Liverpool if it is in exchange for a significant amount, exceeding the 80 million euros they paid’ for his services.

Dutch football legend Johnny Rep is backing Slot to be a big hit at Liverpool and reckons it’s “possible he’ll win the Premier League in his first year”.

“Arne has what it takes to fill Klopp’s big boots and it’s possible he’ll win the Premier League in his first year,” Rep told The Sun.

“Arne has done great things at Feyenoord, winning both the league and the cup, and I can’t wait to see him do the same in Liverpool.

“He has all the credentials to manage a club as big as Liverpool because he’s simply an excellent coach.”

Rep added: “Arne was influenced by Johan Cruyff’s Total Football and loves to set his teams up on the front foot.

“But even though the offensive side of his game is the one that stands out, his teams are defensively adept, too.”