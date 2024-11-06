Liverpool: The salary Salah ‘asks’ Barcelona for revealed as Laporta weighs up ‘serious offer’

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ‘asked’ Barcelona for a huge contract if the La Liga side want to sign him in the summer, according to reports.

The Egypt international has been in good form once again this season with Salah contributing nine goals and seven assists in 15 matches in all competitions.

Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the current season with no concrete signs that he will stay or go.

Liverpool are reluctant to offer long-term deals to players in their 30s but the 32-year-old will feel like he deserves a lucrative contract because of his continued brilliant form in a Reds shirt.

After scoring the winning goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1, Salah hinted that his future at Anfield remains uncertain in a cryptic message on social media.

Salah wrote: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Salah ‘asks for a lot of money’ from Barcelona as he weighs up the potential options at the end of his contract at Anfield.

It is claimed that the Liverpool forward ‘has made it clear that he will listen to offers for his future, and Barca is one of the clubs that interests him’.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are ‘evaluating’ the ‘high salary that Salah is asking for’ before deciding whether to make a ‘serious offer’.

It is claimed that his ‘talent and experience would be a plus for Barca, but the question is whether his profile is really what the team needs.’

Salah could disrupt the ‘economic balance’ that Barcelona are looking to reach with the Liverpool forward looking for a salary ‘close to 15 million euros (£12.5m) gross per season’.

Liverpool ‘want to keep him and have offered him a renewal, but the player could be tempted by a change of scenery’ with teams from Saudi Arabia also interested.

Barcelona, for their part, ‘do not rule out making a move if the conditions are favourable’ and a ‘final decision could come in the coming months’.

Liverpool have made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season under new boss Arne Slot with the Merseysiders sitting top of the Premier League table after ten matches.

But former Reds defender Steve Nicol insists they must stop being “outplayed” at home by teams if Liverpool are to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Nicol said on ESPN: “The problem is, it hasn’t just been that one game. We’re talking about this as if it’s just been one game.

“The last three out of four league games at Anfield, Liverpool shouldn’t have won them. They got beat at Forest. They had a good performance against Bournemouth, back to normal.

“And then we had the Chelsea game. They got outplayed against Chelsea at Anfield and still won the game.

“And then, the same thing happened at home to Brighton. We can all sit here and throw the old classic. Well, it’s a sign of a good team when you don’t play well and you win.

“Well, that’s okay if you have to do that on the odd occasion, but that’s two out of the last four games where they’ve been outplayed, but they’ve managed to win.

“You can’t keep doing that and keep winning, and you certainly can’t win a title if that’s who you’re going to be at home in particular.”