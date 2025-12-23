Liverpool want another PL attacker as well as Semenyo with the Reds ‘seeing him as a stylistic fit’

Liverpool have their eye on Brentford forward Igor Thiago as another option for the January transfer window after Alexander Isak’s injury, according to reports.

The Reds suffered a huge blow on Monday when the club confirmed Isak has suffered ‘an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture’ during their 2-1 win at Tottenham.

Isak was taken off immediately after scoring as Micky van de Ven’s late challenge caused the nasty injury with Liverpool boss Arne Slot calling the tackle “reckless”.

Slot said: “This was for me a reckless challenge.

“I’ve said a lot about the the tackle of Xavi Simons, which for me was completely unintentional. I don’t think you will ever get an injury out of a tackle like that.

“The tackle of Van de Ven – if you make that tackle 10 times – I think 10 times there is a serious chance that a player gets a serious injury.”

Giving an update on the timeframe for Isak’s return, Slot added: “It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months. It’s a big disappointment for him and, as a result, for us.”

And there are rumours Liverpool may now be forced into the winter transfer market, while there is no chance that they allow Mohamed Salah to leave now.

Caught Offside claim that the Isak injury is ‘forcing a significant reassessment of both tactical plans and transfer strategy’ at Liverpool.

Manchester City and Manchester United have made their moves for Antoine Semenyo, who has a £65m release clause in January, with the report claiming that the Reds still have him ‘under consideration’.

On another potential target in January, Caught Offside adds: ‘Another option being monitored is Igor Thiago, who has impressed with his goalscoring exploits in the Premier League this season. The attacker has scored 11 goals in 17 league appearances so far this season.

‘Liverpool see him as a stylistic fit, but Brentford are reluctant to part with one of their key players mid-season unless an extraordinary offer arrives.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Liverpool are yet to “enter the race” for Bournemouth winger Semenyo despite making calls in November.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What about Liverpool? Many of you are asking me about Liverpool. Liverpool made calls in November to understand the structure of the £65 million release clause. Liverpool have a very good relationship with Bournemouth, but at the moment, Liverpool haven’t called to enter the race.

“They called to be informed on the situation at the end of November. The injury to Isak could open different scenarios for Liverpool on the market, so I would be attentive to the situation.

“But as of today, Man Utd and Man City are battling for Antoine Semenyo. This is going to be a very interesting story because Semenyo will decide soon. The clause is expiring on the 10th of January. My feeling is that we will have a Semenyo ‘Here We Go’ in this January transfer window.”

