Liverpool man ‘top of Barcelona’s shortlist’ despite Klopp stance and zero minutes played this season

Liverpool midfielder Thiago is reportedly ‘at the top of Barcelona’s shortlist’, even though he has not played a single minute this season.

The Spanish international made 11 appearances in 2023, the last of which came in April.

Injuries have always been a problem for Thiago, limiting his Liverpool career to 97 appearances in three-and-a-half years at Anfield.

He is bloody fantastic on his day, though, and Jurgen Klopp will be very excited for his return.

Speaking on December 29, Klopp said: “I think Thiago will be at one point in team training [in January].

“Thiago is in a very good moment as well but we just have to make sure we don’t use him then too early. The hip thing in and around that area is just a long-term thing as well.

“There were for sure days where he could have easily trained but it’s all about how can he be back then in the long term, and that’s what we are working on.”

BIG WEEKEND: Arsenal v Liverpool, Howe’s no-win derby, Oscar Bobb, Maidstone

Thiago was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window but he was always eager to stay at Liverpool.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Thiago is now being linked with a surprise move back to Barcelona.

According to the Mirror, Klopp ‘is determined to keep hold of’ the 32-year-old with Xavi looking at a new midfielder after Gavi suffered a serious knee injury.

‘An experienced star’ is Xavi’s preference and Thiago – who is ‘top of Barcelona’s shortlist – fits the bill.

Barca are expected to be forced to look elsewhere in January, though the former player will be available for nothing in the summer.

Another Premier League star on Xavi’s radar is Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Barcelona manager is also keen on Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez.

MAILBOX: Salah is no Henderson; Liverpool won’t sell. And why Newcastle will back Howe (or call Big Sam)