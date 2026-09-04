Three potential Liverpool arrivals during the January transfer window have been named, including AS Monaco star Lamine Camara.

Liverpool had a mixed summer transfer window, with new head coach Andoni Iraola arguably left short of options.

The Reds did acquire Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet as immediate first-team talents, but they arguably needed more and they could be active in the January transfer market.

It is already being reported that they are plotting a January move for Camara after a proposed deadline day move to Chelsea collapsed.

On Friday morning, a report claimed Camara has already ‘agreed personal terms’ with Liverpool, who will have no problem agreeing a fee with AS Monaco.

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Liverpool are also looking to build for the future with certain signings, and they confirmed on Friday morning that they have sealed a deal to sign teenage Saint-Etienne striker Djylian N’Guessan.

The club said on X: ‘We have agreed a deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne, with the French forward set to officially join the club on a permanent transfer in January.

‘The 18-year-old will now spend the rest of the 2026-27 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has revealed how much Liverpool are going to pay for the 18-year-old.

He said on X: ‘Liverpool have pre-agreed a deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint-Etienne. €5m fixed fee.

‘The 18-year-old will officially join in January and spend the season on loan at Stade Brestois, although this will be reviewed mid-season.’

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A defender could link up with Liverpool in January

18-year-old Ifeanyi Ndukwe is another player who recently secured a move to Liverpool, though he has joined La Liga outfit Levante on loan.

Now, The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter James Pearce has shed light on why he was loaned out, while he could return to Anfield in January.

Pearce explained: ‘Ndukwe, the Austria youth international, excelled, earning rave reviews from Van Dijk, but keeping him around for this season wasn’t an option as he didn’t qualify for a work permit to play in the UK.

‘He was subsequently loaned to La Liga outfit Levante after a convincing pitch from manager Luis Castro, and only needs to play one league game to become eligible to play competitive football in England. His situation will be reassessed in January when Liverpool will decide whether to bring him back or leave him there for the full season.’

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