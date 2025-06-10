According to reports, Liverpool are likely to complete their next summer signing in a ‘matter of short time’ as they are set for the ‘final round of talks’.

Liverpool are riding the crest of a wave since clinching their 20th Premier League title at the end of Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

The Reds surpassed expectations during Slot‘s first season at Liverpool, but they are looking to hammer home their advantage over rivals during this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold after retaining Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but they have already replaced the Englishman with Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong, while young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi was their second summer signing.

More exits are possible in the coming weeks as Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are among those linked with moves elsewhere.

Reports have indicated that the Reds are in the market for a striker, winger, attacking midfielder and left-back as they look to build a super team to battle for the Premier League and Champions League consistently.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz are currently Liverpool’s main targets as they have been in negotiations for these two key signings for a couple of weeks.

Liverpool have lodged several huge bids for Wirtz and they have ‘no intention’ of meeting Leverkusen’s asking price as they haggle over the German international’s final fee.

The Reds are looking to sign Kerkez after his breakout season in 2024/25 as he has been chosen by club chiefs as an ideal long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s David Ornstein provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez, claiming there is a ‘very good chance’ of an agreement between the clubs.

He claimed: ‘Meetings are expected between Bournemouth, Liverpool and Milos Kerkez’s representatives this week.

‘There is a very good chance that agreements are reached for the left-back to transfer to Anfield.

‘Bournemouth are lining up Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert to replace him, but will only complete that transfer if a deal for Kerkez is done.’

Later in the day, Fabrizio Romano offered more details as Liverpool and Bournemouth prepare for their ‘final round of talks’.

He tweeted: ‘Milos Kerkez to Liverpool remains matter of (short) time, with final round of talks taking place very soon.

‘The deal won’t be completed today but soon #LFC will meet again with Bournemouth to get it done. Truffert will be his replacement at Bournemouth, as reported.’