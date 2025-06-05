Liverpool could use Ben Doak to land Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer.

Liverpool reportedly have ‘three advantages’ in a bid to beat Manchester United to the shock signing of Jarrad Branthwaite from bitter rivals Everton.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new centre-back while Jarell Quansah attracts widespread interest and the future of Ibrahima Konate remains uncertain as limited progress has been made in contract talks with the Frenchman amid interest from Real Madrid, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Sporting director Richard Hughes held talks with Bournemouth over a move for Dean Huijsen before the young Spaniard opted to move to Real Madrid, which has led the Reds to consider a surprise move for Branthwaite, according to the Daily Mail, who claim Liverpool have been ‘keeping a close eye’ on the centre-back.

Manchester City are also interested in the 22-year-old, who has formed an excellent partnership with James Tarkowski at the heart of David Moyes’ defence at Goodison Park.

Moyes and Everton are desperate to keep hold of Branthwaite as they move into the Hill Dickinson Stadium next season, but it’s claimed a bid of £70m ‘would be considers’ by the Freidkin Group in their bid to stay within the bounds of Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The report claims ‘Tottenham may yet test Everton’s resolve’ but they will wait until Daniel Levy has made a decision over Ange Postecoglou’s future at the club, while Manchester United remain interested having had a top offer of £50m rebuffed last year.

But Anfield Index claim Everton’s Merseyside rivals have the ‘advantage’ in the race for Branthwaite, with ‘three factors giving Liverpool genuine leverage’.

The report cites the Liverpool Echo’s claim that Brathwaite is happy on Merseyside to suggest ‘a move across Stanley Park would allow him to remain settled’, though we’re not all that convinced of a settling life if he swaps Everton for Liverpool.

Branthwaite is also both ready for and wants to play Champions League football, while Liverpool teenager Ben Doak is also thought to be a factor, with a possible player-plus-cash deal on the cards.

Everton have been linked with a move for the exciting young winger and are supposedly ‘well placed to complete his signing’ after Doak impressed on loan at Middlesbrough last term with three goals and seven assists for the Championship club.

It’s claimed the Toffees interest ‘opens up a channel for negotiation’ and that the Reds could potentially use Doak as part of a swap deal or simply as a sweetener to grease the wheels of a historic transfer’.